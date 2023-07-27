Zuckerberg unveils WhatsApp 60-second video message feature. How it works? Watch

Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta chief, has announced roll out of a new feature on WhatsApp, allowing users to send 60-second video messages directly within the messaging app. Unlike before, there's no need to attach video files as the videos are now instantly recorded and shared.

WhatsApp video message feature.(Meta Channel/Mark Zuckerberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video…," Meta said in a statement.

How to send video messages on WhatsApp?

Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp

Step 2: Go the chat or group where you want to send video message

Step 3: In the right bottom part, you will see the microphone button, used for sending voice messages. Just tap to switch to video mode

Step 4: Hold to record the video. Alternatively, swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step 5: Once you are done, leave the button and the video will be sent.

Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat. Tapping on the video will start the sound.

Meta says video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

How WhatsApp Video message feature is different?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WhatsApp's new video message feature offers a notable difference from the earlier method of sending videos. Before the update, users could send videos to contacts or groups, which were saved to the camera roll. However, with the latest update, videos can be recorded and sent in real-time, without being saved to the camera roll.

How the new feature update is beneficial?

As videos are recorded and shared in real-time, it provides a sense of immediacy and authenticity, as recipients can tell that the video was recently recorded.

According to WABetaInfo, forwarding the video messages directly is not possible, users can, however, still save them by screen recording, as they are not sent using the view once mode.

How to know if the feature is rolled out in your application?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meta said that they have started rolling out the feature and users should receive it in coming weeks.

To check if you can send video messages on WhatsApp, follow this simple method: Open any chat, tap the microphone button in the chat bar. If it changes to a video camera button, you can now record video messages. When you receive a video message, tap the video once to listen to the audio.