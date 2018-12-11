Telangana assembly election results 2018 LIVE Updates: Verdict on KCR’s gamble for snap polls today

Counting of votes for the Telangana assembly election 2018 begins at 8 am on Tuesday. The results will seal the fate of 1,821 candidates in the fray.

This is Telangana’s first assembly election and is likely to see a straight fight between the ruling TRS and the Congress-led opposition alliance.

Telengana elections were due in May 2019. TRS leader and chief minister KC Chandrasekhar Rao took a huge gamble by calling these elections 6 months early. And if you go by the exit polls predictions, KCR’s gamble is likely to pay off.

All exit polls for Telangana show K Chandrashekhar Rao of the TRS ahead in the race to bag a majority in 119-member assembly.

The Congress had fought KCR’s early poll gamble with the four-party Maha Kootami, for which it had roped in its one-time fierce foe, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu.

The BJP, which had contested the 2014 polls in alliance with the TDP, is also contesting all seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting eight assembly constituencies in Hyderabad and supporting the TRS elsewhere in the state.

In the 2014 elections, TRS had won 63 seats, the Congress 21, the TDP 15 and the BJP won 5 seats.

7:30am IST AIMIM chief Owaisi meets KC Chandrasekhar Rao Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met with Telangana’s caretaker chief minister and TRS president KC Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday held discussions for more than two hours. The meeting led to the speculation Owaisi’s Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen could extend support to the TRS in forming the next government in the event of the latter falling short of a majority.





7:22am IST Congress-TDP want alliance to be considered one entity The Congress and Telugu Desam Party met the Telangana governor on Monday, a day before counting of votes, requesting that their People’s Front, an alliance of four parties, be treated as a single political entity. The alliance also want to be given the first opportunity to form the next government in Telangana if it gets more seats than the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the event of a hung assembly.





7:15am IST Advantage ruling TRS: Exit polls According to exit polls conducted on December 7, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) appeared to have an advantage, with India Today-Axis and Times Now-CNX predicting a clear victory for the party. Republic C-Voter forecast a close contest in the state.





7:10am IST Visuals of the Congress office in Hyderabad #Telangana: Visuals from Congress Office in Hyderabad. Counting of votes to be conducted for the state assembly elections at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/VtSw6RkID6 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018





7am IST 1,821 candidates in fray for 119-member Telangana assembly Around 67.5% of the 2.8 crore electorate exercised the franchise on December 7. As many as 1,821 candidates are contesting the elections and hope to get into the 119-member house.



