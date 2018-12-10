Telangana election results 2018: All you need to know

Results of the assembly election held in Telangana, the newest state of India, will be announced on December 11 along with those of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is leading the fight for his party Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) as he fights incumbency to retain power in the 119-member house.

He is up against Congress-led People’s Front that also includes Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, state activist leader Kodandaram’s TJS and CPI, even as BJP threatens to make it a triangular contest.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is the other major contender in the polls claiming the support of the around 12% Muslim population in the state.

Also read | Telangana elections exit polls show KCR’s early poll gamble may pay off

Click here for full coverage on assembly elections 2018

Around 67.5% of the 2.8 crore electorate exercised the franchise on December 7. As many as 1,821 candidates are contesting the elections and hope to get into the 119-member house.

A large number of people, including national badminton player Jwala Gutta, claimed that their names had been removed from the voters list and so, were unable to exercise their franchise.

Although campaigning focussed on local and development issues, it has been bitter with personalised attacks by leaders of various parties, who relied on emotional issues too to sway voters.

While Rao has attacked the Congress alliance, claiming that rulers from Andhra will return, Chandrababu Naidu clarified that he wouldn’t rule Telangana.

The assembly was dissolved in September, more than 10 months before it had to complete its term.

Read | Telangana assembly elections 2018: Our Brahmos missile: Congress leader GN Reddy on Revanth Reddy’s arrest

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 16:13 IST