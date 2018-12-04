Telangana assembly elections 2018: Our Brahmos missile: Congress leader GN Reddy on Revanth Reddy’s arrest

Hours after Telangana Congress leader Anumala Revanth Reddy was arrested from his residence in Kodangal of Vikarabad district, the Congress has reacted to his detention and called him the party’s ‘Brahmos missile’.

Congress leader GN Reddy came out in support of Reddy and accused TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao of misusing the police.

“KCR is misusing the police, the manner in which police entered his bedroom, it has never happened in India. Revanth Reddy (Cong candidate detained by police) is not an ordinary man, he is a Brahmos missile and this missile is going to finish TRS,” Reddy said.

The police said that they had arrested Revanth Reddy to prevent any untoward incident in Kodangal in the light of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president KCR’s meeting later in the evening.

Reddy, is contesting as a Congress candidate from Kodangal assembly constituency, and had had earlier called for a shutdown in the town to protest the alleged police raids on his associates to search for unaccounted money. He had also threatened to stall the chief minister’s visit to Kodangal.

Revanth Reddy’s brothers, gunmen and the watchman of his house have also been taken into custody. But the gunmen and watchman were later let off at Parigi, about 30km from Kodangal. Unconfirmed reports said Reddy had been taken to Shamshabad police station on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Recounting the arrest, Reddy’s wife Geetha had said that police had broken the front door of their house around 3am, had entered their bedroom and forcibly took him away without even giving him a chance to change.

“This is highly undemocratic. He has only asked the people to question the government for neglecting the constituency by the TRS government in the last four years and not implementing the promises. I appeal to the people not to indulge in any violence but to maintain peace and show their anger in the form of a vote against the TRS,” she said.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 12:33 IST