Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: After a month-long voting process, results of 5 states to be out today

The assembly election results of five states - Rajasthan, Chhattigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will be declared today. After nearly a month-long voting process, the counting of votes will begin today at 8am. The results from the counting will decide the fate of 8,472 candidates who are in the fray.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in direct contest in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, the Congress is banking on anti-incumbency against incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje to form its government. The Congress is banking on former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot to swing the state in its favour.

After being out of power for the last 15 years in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback to its erstwhile bastion Madhya Pradesh and instal its own government. The contest will be a test of the work done by incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In Chhattisgarh, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) chief and former chief minister Ajit Jogi is hoping to return to power and has teamed up with BSP supremo Mayawati to dethrone the BJP and its incumbent chief minister Raman Singh in the state.

In Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao of the Telangan Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is banking on his gamble to call an early election in the state to return to power despite the best efforts of the Congress-led Grand Alliance of Praja Kutami, which includes other parties such as the Telugu Desam Party led by Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The Congress is hoping to hold on to power in the northeastern state of Mizoram, one of the last few states that it governs.

The exit polls declared on December 7, immediately after voting concluded in Rajasthan and Telangana, predicted a close fight for the Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattigarh. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS has been predicted to get a clear majority in Telangana. The same exit polls have given the Congress an advantage in Rajasthan and have predicted a hung assembly in Mizoram.

Here are the live updates:

7:24am IST Congress attempting to wrest power in MP after 15 years In Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress have both been working on plan B if they do not cross the majority mark on their own. Exit polls have predicted a tight race and a difference of just a few seats between the two parties in the state, where the BJP is seeking a fourth straight term in power, and the Congress is attempting to wrest power after 15 years.





7:17am IST Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl #ElectionsWithHT | Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl. Counting of votes for #MizoramElections2018 will start at 8 am today. (ANI)



Follow live updates: https://t.co/QU1VMs12mu#Results2018 pic.twitter.com/KA3lgLyaQa — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 11, 2018





7:14am IST A possible hung assembly in Mizoram? Mizoram has never witnessed a hung assembly, but exit polls conducted after the November 28 state assembly election say it could have one this time. Most of them have predicted a hung assembly with Mizo National Front (MNF) edging ruling Congress, which has been in power since 2008, to emerge as the single largest party.





7:06am IST Visuals from Congress Office in Hyderabad #ElectionsWithHT | Telangana: Visuals from Congress Office in Hyderabad. Counting of votes to be conducted for the state assembly elections at 8 am today. (ANI)



Follow live updates: https://t.co/QU1VMs12mu#Results2018 #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/XNwlrO5u9F — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 11, 2018





6:58am IST Raman Singh eyeing 4th consecutive term as CM in Chhattisgarh Exit polls predict a close contest in Chhattisgarh with four out of eight surveys giving the ruling Raman Singh dispensation a slight edge and the rest going with the Congress. Raman Singh is eyeing a fourth consecutive term as chief minister even as the Congress is hoping to return to power in the state after 15 years. Also testing his mettle is Congress rebel and Chhattisgarh Janta Congress (CJC) chief Ajit Jogi, who has allied with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.





6:50am IST After nearly a month-long voting process, election results of 5 states today The assembly election results of five states - Rajasthan, Chhattigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will be declared today. After nearly a month-long voting process, the counting of votes will begin today at 8am. The results from the counting will decide the fate of 8,472 candidates who are in the fray.



