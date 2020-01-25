e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Australian Open 2020: Alexander Zverev cruises past Fernando Verdasco into fourth round

Australian Open 2020: Alexander Zverev cruises past Fernando Verdasco into fourth round

The German broke the 36-year-old Verdasco, who is ranked 51, twice in each of the first two sets at the Margaret Court Arena.

tennis Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Melbourne
Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after defeating Spain's Fernando Verdasco.
Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after defeating Spain's Fernando Verdasco.(AP)
         

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Seventh seed Alexander Zverev produced another power-packed performance in a 6-2 6-2 6-4 win over Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco to march into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The German broke the 36-year-old Verdasco, who is ranked 51, twice in each of the first two sets at the Margaret Court Arena.

Verdasco, a former top-10 player, broke the 22-year-old in the third to go up 4-2 but Zverev got the set back on serve in the next game and then served out to complete his victory.

Zverev will meet Russian Andrey Rublev, who extended his winning streak to 11-0 for the season with a 2-6 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(4) win over 11th seed David Goffin earlier on Saturday, for a place in the quarter-finals.

tags
top news
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News