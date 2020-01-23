Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal accidentally hits ball girl, comes up with priceless reaction - Watch

tennis

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 18:38 IST

World number 1 Rafael Nadal accidentally struck a ball girl during his second round match in the ongoing Australian Open 2020 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday. Nadal recorded an easy win over Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 to progress into the third round of the first Grand Slam of the season.

During the course of this match, Nadal’s return accidentally struck a ball girl, who was standing near the chair umpire. Nadal’s return had reasonable pace when it struck the girl and it prompted unanimous shriek from the crowd present at the iconic venue.

Rafael Nadal apologizes to ball-girl in AU-Open. pic.twitter.com/Sbt5UeHcYu — İrfan Özbek (@irfanozbek) January 23, 2020

Both Nadal and Delbonis went towards the ball girl to check on her and the world number 1 even planted a kiss on her cheek to cheer her up. The kind-hearted gesture was welcomed by the crowd as thunderous claps roared around the arena. The smile on the young girl’s face also said it all.

“For her it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her,” Nadal said after the end of the match. “I’m very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done.”

Rafa Nadal hits a ball Girl then gives her a kiss 😂. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZQe3fuwAem — Ali (@DrakesWriter1) January 23, 2020

With this win, Nadal moved a step closer towards his second Australian Open crown. The victory set up a third round clash with countryman Pablo Carreno Busta, his doubles partner at this month’s ATP Cup.

Nadal had dropped only 10 games in three previous emphatic wins over 76th-ranked Delbonis, and defeat was never on the cards at Melbourne Park.