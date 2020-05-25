e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Balbir Singh Sr: Six highlights of a stellar career in hockey

Balbir Singh Sr: Six highlights of a stellar career in hockey

The three-time Olympic gold medal winner, passed away on Monday in Chandigarh. He was 96 and is survived by his daughter and three sons. Here are the six biggest highlights of his career.

other-sports Updated: May 25, 2020 10:22 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Balbir Singh Sr being given guard of honour by young hockey trainees during the commemorative function to mark 67th anniversary of India’s victory over Britain in the 1948 London Olympics final, at the International Hockey Stadium in SAS Nagar on Wednesday.
Balbir Singh Sr being given guard of honour by young hockey trainees during the commemorative function to mark 67th anniversary of India’s victory over Britain in the 1948 London Olympics final, at the International Hockey Stadium in SAS Nagar on Wednesday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Balbir Singh Sr played hockey at a time when cricket was nowhere near being a pan-India sport, let alone a popular one. Hockey was what Indians had to compete with the world, they did that with authority and Balbir Singh Sr was one of the flag bearers of it. In the 1940s and 50s, Singh’s stick was regarded as nothing short of a magic wand. For he could score field goals from anywhere.

The three-time Olympic gold medal winner passed away on Monday in Chandigarh. He was 96 and is survived by his daughter and three sons. Here are the six biggest highlights of his career.

1) Before making a name for India, Balbir Singh Sr was a megastar in All India’s Inter-University tournaments. Under his captaincy, Punjab University won the title three years in a row from 1943 to 1945. He was selected for the Indian men’s hockey team for the 1948 Olympics in London.

2) Singh did not find a place in India’s star-studded playing XI at the beginning. He had to wait till the Argentina match for his turn in the 1948 Olympics. Despite being irregular in the starting XI in the tournament, Singh was given a go in the final against Great Britain and he repaid the faith shown on him by scoring a brace to help India win 4-0.

3) Four years later, in the Helsinki Olympics, Balbir Singh was an indispensable part of the Indian hockey team. He was even appointed the vice-captain for that Olympics. After scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final against Great Britain, he bettered his performance in the final of Olympics 1952 by netting five goals in India’s 6-1 win over the Netherlands. The world record for most goals in an Olympic final still stands with Singh.

4) In the 1956 Olympics, Balbir Singh Sr was the flag-bearer for India and also the captain of India’s hockey team. They beat Pakistan 1-0 in the finals to claim a hat-trick of gold medals at the Olympics.

5) Singh, who scored 246 goals in his 61 appearances for India, was also the manager of the Indian team that won gold in 1975 Hockey World Cup.

6) He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957. That was the first time an athlete was conferred the prestigious civilian honour.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In