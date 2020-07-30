e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Serena, Coco, Novak, Rafa on entry lists for US Open tuneup

Serena, Coco, Novak, Rafa on entry lists for US Open tuneup

The U.S. Tennis Association is planning to stage the two tournaments back-to-back in New York while the coronavirus outbreak worsens in other parts of the country and there are lingering questions about international travel.

tennis Updated: Jul 30, 2020 06:59 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
New York
Spain's Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal (REUTERS)
         

Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were on Wednesday’s initial entry lists — but No. 1 woman Ash Barty, two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu were not — for the tournament moved from Cincinnati to Flushing Meadows next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Western & Southern Open is scheduled for Aug. 20-28 on the same hard courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center that are slated to host the U.S. Open from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

The U.S. Tennis Association is planning to stage the two tournaments back-to-back in New York while the coronavirus outbreak worsens in other parts of the country and there are lingering questions about international travel.

Both defending champions at the Cincinnati event are entered this year: Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Nadal in last year’s U.S. Open final, and Madison Keys.

Just because a player is on Wednesday’s lists does not mean she or he necessarily will compete at the tournament.

No sanctioned professional tennis events have been played since March because of the coronavirus. Both the women’s and men’s tours plan to return in August, but the tentative calendars drawn up for the rest of 2020 already have seen cancellations.

That includes what was supposed to be the first men’s tournament back, in Washington in August.

The women’s tour still aims to return next week at Palermo, Italy.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

tags
top news
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
FATF related legislation will move Pakistan from grey list to white list, claims minister
FATF related legislation will move Pakistan from grey list to white list, claims minister
I’d like to have a game off: When Dhoni stunned umpire with witty reply
I’d like to have a game off: When Dhoni stunned umpire with witty reply
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In