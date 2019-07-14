Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final Live: Rivalry renewed as Roger Federer faces Novak Djokovic for the title

It will be a battle of heavyweights as 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer takes on 15-time winner Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on Sunday. 37-year-old Federer is gunning for his eighth Wimbledon title and would be looking to replicate his performance from the semi-finals where he dispatched Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. On other hand, Djokovic was facing Spain’s 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the last four and looked nervy in his 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over him. When it comes to head-to-head meetings, Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge over Federer. Follow Wimbledon Final live updates below:-