Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final Live: Rivalry renewed as Roger Federer faces Novak Djokovic for the title

It will be a battle of heavyweights as 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer takes on 15-time winner Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on Sunday. 37-year-old Federer is gunning for his eighth Wimbledon title and would be looking to replicate his performance from the semi-finals where he dispatched Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. On other hand, Djokovic was facing Spain’s 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the last four and looked nervy in his 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over him. When it comes to head-to-head meetings, Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge over Federer.

18:23 hrs IST Big three continue to dominate Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have won the last 11 majors while also capturing 15 of the last 17 Grand Slams. It gets even more impressive as 54 of the last 65 majors have been won by the BIG 3.





18:04 hrs IST Djokovic yet to be tested Djokovic’s played a top-10 player in his road to the finals yet. The highest-ranked player Djokovic played against was 21st-seeded David Goffin in the quarter-finals.





17:50 hrs IST Federer confident “It’s been a rock solid year for me. I won in Halle (on grass on the eve of Wimbledon). The stars are aligned right now,” said Federer. “From that standpoint I can go into the match very confident.”





17:18 hrs IST Federer aiming for big record Federer will turn 38 next month and is now aiming to become the oldest Slam champion of the Open era, breaking Ken Rosewall’s record at the 1972 Australian Open.





17:18 hrs IST Novak unbeaten vs Federer In the last 4 meetings at a Grand Slam, Novak is unbeaten against Federer. In fact, Federer hasn’t beaten Djokovic in the last seven years.



