TinderTravels: Five top users went sailing along the Amalfi Coast

Tinder, the world’s most popular app for meeting new people, had an epic summer and offered its top users with the best profiles an all-expenses paid yacht trip sailing along the Amalfi coastline. Winners were chosen from across the country and reflected the diversity of the Tinder community.

What happens when an author, a tourism student, equity trader, entrepreneur, hairstylist and writer get together on a private luxury yacht in Positano? Exactly what happens on Tinder, you get yourself the story of a lifetime.

Tinder at its core is a social discovery platform and the people you meet can change your life. Tinder is here to help you meet people, see the world and explore different cultures - to connect you to people who’ll show you the amazing things in different corners of the world.

Top users with the best profiles were flown into Rome, boarded their own private yacht and sailed along the Amalfi coastline. The sailing route included Positano, Fiordo di Furore, Nerano, Capri, Ischia and Sorrento, with a private chef and crew.

The experience gave these users an opportunity to discover local people, culture and experiences at every port, so they were livin la vida local! Think of the opportunity to participate in local football matches, browsing through the stores in Capri, a hiking experience with magnificent views of the Amalfi Coast, learning the basics of Italian cooking and horseback riding on a coastal pathway.

Everything we learnt about Italy because of Tinder:

Cascading through Italy, as a casual tourist is a tale as old as time, but when you’ve got Tinder on your team, it’s what epic stories are made of.

1.‘Like’ for pizza, ‘Super Like’ for seafood.

The best-kept secret about Italy is its remarkable spread of seafood options. ( HTBS )

Food experts will tell you that the pizza is the ultimate food experience when it comes to Italy. But the best-kept secret about Italy is its remarkable spread of seafood options. Simmering shellfish stew with squid ink pasta. Deliciously marinated San Remo shrimp with a smidgeon of caviar. Grilled fillets of basa dripping with lime and butter. Whole roasted red mullet over a bed of scrumptious baby potatoes. When it comes to your palate, the whole world (or Italian food) is your oyster.

2.Talk with your hands, love with your words.

There’s a reason they call Italian the language of love. While hand gestures might be considered rude in most parts of the world, in Italy, the exuberance is a form of ‘affection’. Italy goads you to be full of life, free-spirited and free flowing, just like the prosecco does at meal times.

3.Bread, beer and…beaches?

Tourists will swear by the fortified cityscapes of Rome, Milan and Florence, but only a local will tell you that the real treasure trail finds its way through the beaches that dot the southern coast. Whether you choose to relax with a book, a beer or your Tinder match, the Amalfi coastline is a perfect location to kick back.

4.When life gives you lemons, you make Limóncello.

Also commonly known as the best decision you’ll ever make.

5.Don’t play mind games, play football instead.

Italy’s (and all its inhabitants) relationship with football is absolute #Goals. ( HTBS )

There’s a reason football is the most popular sport in Italy. Because it’s truly a sport for the champions. And with all those championship wins under their belt, it’s no surprise that Italy’s (and all its inhabitants) relationship with football is absolute #Goals.

6.Lose yourself. Literally.

If you are looking for an adventure, this European hotspot is the perfect labyrinth of locales to lose (or find) yourself in. ( HTBS )

If you are looking for an adventure, this European hotspot is the perfect labyrinth of locales to lose (or find) yourself in. From the snake-like streets of Capri to the sloping stairs of Positano, from the structured grids of Sorrento to the narrow by-lanes of Rome, Italy is a giant jigsaw puzzle that’s waiting to complete you. Just make sure you have maps offline, so you don’t literally lose yourself. Because you will. And maybe that isn’t such a bad thing.

Think of Tinder as your trusted travel partner, and you never have to fly solo again, and for when you do, fire up your Tinder Passport (that allows you to change your location) and swipe in the name of cross-cultural exchange.