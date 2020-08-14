Covid-19: 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands and others in UK

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:16 IST

Britain is all set to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France, the Netherlands, Malta and three other countries, said transport minister Grant Shapps on his Twitter handle, citing a rise in COVID-19 infection rates.

“Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN,” Shapps said on Twitter.

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days,” he added.

Britain had initially imposed a blanket quarantine on all travellers arriving in the country, but later altered the rules and carved out “travel corridors” instead. These travel corridors exempt travellers arriving from certain countries from having to self-isolate.

The UK government website also states that visitors from “common travel area - Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man” will be exempted from quarantine. The site also cites British overseas territories in their list.

The rules apply to all travel to England, by train, ferry, coach, air or any other mode of transportation. The site also adds that incase of a transit stop, “in a country not on the list, you will need to self-isolate when you arrive in England if: new passengers get on; you or other passengers get off the transport you are on and mix with other people, then get on again.”

The country had reimposed quarantine for travellers arriving from Spain in late July, which caught everyone including Britons leaving for a holiday by surprise. Spain had been on the list of “safe” countries which meant that tourists returning home would not have to go into isolation.

Spain’s tourism sector benefits hugely by Britons travelling to the country.

Quarantine for travellers from Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas has been reimposed since last week. Luxembourg was removed from the exempt list on July 31, 2020.

Britain has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe. Over 300,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

