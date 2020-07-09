Covid-19: Disneyland issues safety guidelines as it prepares to reopen on July 11

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST

With Disneyland all set to reopen on July 11 after being in lockdown since March 12 this year, the park has issued a new set of guidelines which are to be imposed in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Even though the virus shows no signs of depleting nor are we expecting a vaccine to come any time soon, it would be absolutely outlandish to expect major entertainment outlets to remain closed indefinitely. With the necessary precautions in place, recreational activities look likely to resume the world-over soon.

Though initially set to reopen in late June, California administration had not issued the safety guidelines for the theme parks and hotels until July 4. Even before the parks have reopened to the public, the authorities at Disneyland have begun imposing safety protocols.

In a recent tweet by Theme Park Shark, they shared that neck gaiters (fleece muffler type cloth which wraps around the neck) will not be permitted inside the park as a substitute for traditional facemasks. The guideline states that the mask should have proper ear loops that ensure that it will not accidentally slip off.

Other guidelines for face masks include:

· It should fully cover the nose, mouth, and allow guests to remain hands-free.

· It should fit snugly on the face.

· It should be secured with ties or ear loops.

· Can be either disposable or reusable but made of breathable material.

· Costume masks will not be considered an appropriate substitute.

· The use of face coverings is not a substitute for physical distancing.

The website for the Walt Disney World also has a comprehensive guideline available for information,

· Enhanced Cleaning - Cleaning procedures will be enhanced throughout Walt Disney World Resort

· Physical Distancing - Temporary adjustments will be in place to promote physical distancing.

· Reduced Contact – All transactions will be cashless and house keeping services will be modified at the Disney Resort hotels to enhance cleaning and reduce contact

· There will be temperature screening checkpoints.

· All information regarding rides and safety protocols will be available on the My Disney Experience Application.

The theme park authorities have also created a team that is purely for the purpose of ensuring that all guidelines are followed. The team has been named ‘Incredi-Crew’ and we can only imagine Stormtroopers threatening to blast all those who rebel!

