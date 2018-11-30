Explore these exotic movie locations in California

One might wonder about those globetrotting array of locations in the latest blockbuster movies.

Back in the so-called Golden Age of Hollywood, starting with the first talkies in 1927 until about 1960, Hollywood directors didn’t tend to go so far afield when selecting locations. Instead, they took advantage of California’s dramatic variety of terrains, including cities, beaches, mountains, deserts, and farmland. Even today, California is not only one of the most favourite movie locations for Hollywood, but it is now a Bollywood favourite too.

Here are some famous movie destinations that come alive once you visit them.

Los Angeles

Slip on a pair of designer shoes, bask on a beach, play the day away at a movie land theme park, explore world-class museums and dance ‘til dawn at a sizzling hot nightclub. Sounds like a movie? America’s entertainment capital with megastar wattage, LA has plenty of famous spots and unforgettable locations.

One such is Beverly Hills with opulent estates, palm-lined Rodeo Drive, and lavish hotels and stretch limousines. Julia Roberts 1989 hit ‘Pretty Woman’s popular shopping scene was shot here.

Malibu too is famous for the starry sights and cameras. The beach scene of The Princess Diaries - Anne Hathaway’s debut film - was shot here.

San Francisco

San Francisco ranked as one of the greatest cities in the world, is famous for grand-dame Victorians, classic cable cars, dynamic diversity, a beautiful waterfront, and the soaring crimson bridge. The City by the Bay truly has it all.

In 1958, Kim Novak’s character Madeleine attempted suicide by jumping off a casement there in the Hitchcock classic Vertigo.

Bollywood too is smitten by the breathtaking city’s irresistible charm. Popular movies like My Name is Khan, Love Aaj Kal and Anjaana Anjaani have used the crimson bridge also known as the Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop for scenes and songs. In fact, My Name Is Khan even paints a picture of the signature hilly roads and cable cars of San Francisco.

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s charms tempt at every turn. Oprah, Brad, Ellen, and many others have estates here.

Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church starrer Sideways has two forty-year-old men taking a week-long road trip to Santa Barbara’s wine country to celebrate Thomas’ character’s wedding, which turned out to be quite epic! Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman starrer No Strings Attached? was primarily shot in Los Angeles, but the famous climax scene where the two drive off to Santa Barbara to attend her sister’s wedding after a romantic night is the most memorable scene of the film and etched in the memory.

San Diego

70 Miles of sun-drenched coast, this southernmost stretch of California is all about outdoor fun.

Award-winning movie Almost Famous recreated a 70s beach town in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighbourhood. The very opening scene welcomes you to the famous Newport Avenue!

Besides those soft sands, the island’s crown jewel is the Hotel Del Coronado, built in 1888 and topped by russet red, castle-like turrets. The most exciting attraction during the film shoot is the gorgeous Marilyn Monroe, who portrayed a singer tangled up with on-the-run musicians played by Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

