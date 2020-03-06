First ever ‘The Meghalayan Age’ fest off to a colourful start.

travel

Meghalaya - with its cotton clouds heaped just above your heads, carpets of green, rich valley floors and glistening forest glades - all enveloped in rolling mists over its dramatic cliffs, spectacular mountains and primeval natural heritage - offers a perfect runway to launch the ‘thrill-seekers’ and ‘slow-life enthusiasts’ collectively into their most ‘utopian’ fantasies.

Meghalaya Tourism and E Factor is all set to showcase its natural and adventurous wares to the world with the first edition of ‘The Meghalayan Age’ festival. The festival is scheduled for March 7-15 at Shillong, Meghalaya.

One of the major highlights will be the Hot Air Balloon Rides, allowing you to soak in the breathtaking terrain from above as you navigate between the clouds. Adrenaline junkies will get a chance to explore the famous natural labyrinths of Meghalaya as part of expeditions to the world’s longest cave systems - known for their complex maze of horizontal and vertical passages sculpted by underground waterways and home to otherworldly speleothems, ancient species, fossils, and unchartered eco-systems. The Meghalayan Age calls out to seekers of authentic experiences from across the world to savour its wonderfully preserved wonders.

The festival will also host its invitees in luxurious tented colony-nestled in the lush surroundings- to let them experience the unadulterated ‘Meghalayan’ way of life. The setting allows them to mingle with the local tribal communities under the subtle night glow of massive balloons tethered to the ground for the public evenings. The audience can tuck into local cuisines, engage in interesting conversations and shop heirlooms from the rural and food bazaar- set up exclusively for the event.

What: The Meghalayan Age- 2020

When: March 7-15

Where: Shillong, Meghalaya

Dr D Vijay Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, said: “The world needs to generate 600 million jobs over the next decade to sustain economic growth and maintain social stability. While the world looks for alternatives, we look at culture (and thus experience) as the major economic driver of the future. Presenting The Meghalayan Age 2020- a new age cultural experience - crafted and curated to preserve, package, showcase and monetise the natural , indigenous and heritage capital of our country. We want our state Meghalaya to leads the narrative in the playbook on ‘how to win in the experience economy’ - a 12 billion dollar opportunity for economies and nations.”

Samit Garg, E -Factor, CEO and founder, said: “We were always interested in the immense opportunity that NorthEast India offered to the rest of India and the world. And Meghalaya offers a perfect spot for us to create a case study when it comes to new age experiential offerings.

“Meghalaya is one of the most amazing undiscovered destination that offers the perfect balance for the city-slick travellers ( in terms of its cafes, young vibrant population and prolific music scene) and also the untrodden and unexplored natural and heritage capital it offers.”

And there’s more! The Meghalayan Age Festival 2020 also introduces visitors to ample destinations and cultural experiences - including quick trips to its crystal clear pools for river scuba diving, invigorating treks, and a glimpse of its rural life, which has set a much-needed example of sustainability and harmony with nature.

So go, check into nature with ‘The Meghalayan Age- 2020’.

