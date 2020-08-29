e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Greece bans flights from Barcelona, extends Covid-19 travel restrictions

Greece bans flights from Barcelona, extends Covid-19 travel restrictions

The rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has forced Greek authorities to gradually reimpose restrictions in the capital Athens and other areas, including popular islands at the peak of tourism season to curb the spread of COVID-19.

travel Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Athens
Oia, Santorini, Greece
Oia, Santorini, Greece(Unsplash)
         

Greece will ban flights to and from Barcelona from Monday, health authorities said on Friday, as they extended most of the travel restrictions for foreign visitors by three weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has forced Greek authorities to gradually reimpose restrictions in the capital Athens and other areas, including popular islands at the peak of tourism season to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Greece also requires visitors from a list of countries, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Romania, Malta, Sweden, Spain, Albania, North Macedonia and the United Arab Emirates to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

The restrictions will be extended until Sept. 19, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters, adding that the Netherlands would be dropped from the list. Flights to and from Barcelona and Spain’s Catalonia region will be banned, he said.

Health authorities also said that restrictions, including a complete ban on festivities, a limit of nine people in all public and private gatherings and compulsory mask wearing in closed and open spaces, will be imposed on the islands of Zakynthos or Zante and Lesbos as of Saturday.

On Friday, Greece reported 270 new cases. In total, the country has registered 9,800 COVID-19 infections and 259 deaths since its first case surfaced in February.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case on Monday
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case on Monday
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In