e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / One-way flights to Australia show battle to open global aviation

One-way flights to Australia show battle to open global aviation

From October 16, New Zealanders can visit New South Wales state, home to Sydney, without having to quarantine on arrival.

travel Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:59 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Australia
he first quarantine-free flights to Australia from New Zealand touch down Friday.
he first quarantine-free flights to Australia from New Zealand touch down Friday. (Unsplash)
         

The first quarantine-free flights to Australia from New Zealand touch down Friday, a one-way corridor that underlines the difficulty of restarting broad international travel.

From October 16, New Zealanders can visit New South Wales state, home to Sydney, without having to quarantine on arrival. But those flying back to New Zealand still need to undertake mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days, and pay for it themselves.

Australia Announces Quarantine Free Travel From New Zealand

The restrictions for those returning from Australia reflect the resurgence of Covid-19 in pockets of the country, most notably in Victoria state, which has spent months bringing a Melbourne outbreak to heel. New Zealand, in contrast, has crushed community transmission of the virus.

While Singapore and Hong Kong said yesterday they’ll open their borders to one another, efforts worldwide to establish corridors have been hobbled by coronavirus flareups, and the travel clampdowns that are required to slow the spread of infection.

Hong Kong-Singapore Travel Bubble to Reopen Financial Hub Links

Given the quarantine requirements in New Zealand, there’s little demand for return flights. About 90% of passengers on the Air New Zealand Ltd. flight that lands shortly after midday in Sydney on Friday are travelling one way, the airline said.

Passengers travelling from New Zealand must declare they have been in New Zealand for the preceding 14 days. Health screening will also take place on arrival in Sydney, Air New Zealand said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In