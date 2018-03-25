Planning a trip to Kozhikode in Kerala? There are all-new packages for every kind of traveller

A tourism project to conserve the mangroves, biodiversity, local resources and traditional jobs in Kozhikode district was launched in Kozhikode. The state minister for tourism and co-operation Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the Jalaayanam tourism projectat the Kambilipparambu Mambuzha Farm Tourism Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, he said five packages would be offered under the project. They are: Know Kadalundi, a full-day package, offering country boat rides, taking tourists closer to the mangrove forests, the traditional lake and marine resources.

Feel Mohabbath with Mambuzha offers tourists a day-long visit to centres where mats, earthen pots, brass iron box are manufactured. The Chaliyar Triveni Gramayathra would take tourists on a ride across three rivers to watch fishing.

A half-day package Yesteryear Villages includes a boat ride, visit to a coir-manufacturing unit, coconut tree- climbing, live fishing, and traditional meals. The Connecting Culture package offers trekking and sightseeing of paddy fields, traditional weaving units and art centres. The Jalaayanam website was launched byCollector U V Jose.

