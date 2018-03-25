Planning a trip to Kozhikode in Kerala? There are all-new packages for every kind of traveller
A new tourism project in Kerala aims to conserve the mangroves, biodiversity, local resources and traditional jobs in Kozhikode district. It includes new packages that allow tourists to visit mangrove forests, brass iron workshops and enjoy boat rides across three rivers.travel Updated: Mar 25, 2018 11:01 IST
A tourism project to conserve the mangroves, biodiversity, local resources and traditional jobs in Kozhikode district was launched in Kozhikode. The state minister for tourism and co-operation Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the Jalaayanam tourism projectat the Kambilipparambu Mambuzha Farm Tourism Centre.
Speaking on the occasion, he said five packages would be offered under the project. They are: Know Kadalundi, a full-day package, offering country boat rides, taking tourists closer to the mangrove forests, the traditional lake and marine resources.
Feel Mohabbath with Mambuzha offers tourists a day-long visit to centres where mats, earthen pots, brass iron box are manufactured. The Chaliyar Triveni Gramayathra would take tourists on a ride across three rivers to watch fishing.
A half-day package Yesteryear Villages includes a boat ride, visit to a coir-manufacturing unit, coconut tree- climbing, live fishing, and traditional meals. The Connecting Culture package offers trekking and sightseeing of paddy fields, traditional weaving units and art centres. The Jalaayanam website was launched byCollector U V Jose.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more