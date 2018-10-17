Travel light, here are the best packing tips every traveller should know

Whether you’re a frequent traveller or someone who likes the one long trip per year routine, packing for travel can be tricky. While the pursuit of wanderlust is real, it comes with its own set of problems: what to pack, how many dresses are too many and do you really need four different bathing suits? This is especially true if you are going to be on the road for many days, however, that doesn’t mean packing for a day-trip is any easier. Ask me, I end up carrying at least a couple of spare outfits even if I am away for half a day. But, that’s just me.

Ahead of the peak holiday season, we thought of putting together some useful travel packing tips to help you keep your life on the go a little less chaotic. These are tips that expert travellers swear by and you will soon see why:

Make lists: We cannot stress enough on the importance of having a well-thought out list of things to carry. Ideally, start putting it together at least a week ahead of your scheduled date of travel. This will help you make sure that you have everything you need take with you. Make separate heads for clothes, toiletries, gadgets, emergency medicines etc.

Roll, don’t fold: We have been packing wrong for centuries. Now, many experts (including backpackers who are forever looking to save space) believe that rolling, rather than folding, is the best way to maximise space in your suitcase. Clothes are less prone to getting wrinkles when rolled and stored.

Make use of every inch of space available. (Unsplash)

Invest in travel cubes: If your travel duration is less than 10 days, then picking up a few travel cubes for different items might be a good idea. These make your packing look super organised.

Fill up the dead space: Make use of every inch of space available. Smaller items such as socks and napkins can be stored in these small gaps.

Carry a suitcase and a backpack: The suitcase will hold all your clothes, shoes, and non-emergency items. Keep the backpack for your gadgets, wallets and medicines that you may need during the journey. You can even pack a few snack bars.

Multi-purpose clothing: Carry items that can double up – for instance a scarf that can be turned into a sarong for a lazy day at the beach. Pack in some options that can be used for layering – jackets, shrugs and capes. You can mix and match to turn them into different outfits. Carry only half the amount of outfits you intend to carry. Trust us, you’ll find a way to make this work.

Weight your luggage: Invest in a good quality weighing scale at home. Know the baggage police of your airline and pack a few kilograms lesser than mentioned. This way, you can bring back some souvenirs from your trips without paying the extra for baggage during your return.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 09:27 IST