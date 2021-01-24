“Am here Linda!”: Tucker the doggo’s adorable reaction to ‘call your dog’s name’ challenge may make you say aww

If you are a fan of cute doggos doing goofy stuff on the Internet, you may be familiar with a floofy and adorable golden retriever named Tucker Budzyn. The furry one is back with an oh-so-cute video that will make you fall instantly in love with this doggo if you’re still not his fan. The clip. Shared on Instagram, the video also features Tucker’s human, Linda. The clip is indeed a precious addition to the #CallYourDog’sName challenge.

The clip starts with Linda sitting beside Tucker. As the clip goes on Linda pretends not to see Tucker and continues to call his name according to the challenge. Tucker’s confused expressions and reactions to this challenge is what makes the clip aww-worthy.

“Restart your hooman in three easy steps: Boop, Bork, Fart,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on January 22, the clip has garnered over 1.3 million views along with tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at Tucker’s adorable antics and dropped heart emojis for the clip. Other than Tucker’s human fans, the comments section was showered with reactions from the doggo’s furry friends too.

“Omg mom did this to me yesterday what the heck,” wrote one of Tucker’s friends. “Oh my dogness! He is a stress buster,” wrote an individual. How could Linda do that to you? “You are too cute to not be seen,” said another Instagram user. “Aww that innocent head tilt in the beginning! He's so cute!” gushed a third.

What do you think of this adorable video?

