Home / Trending / 'When Dada hits…’: Meesho reacts to Sourav Ganguly’s social media error that went viral

'When Dada hits…’: Meesho reacts to Sourav Ganguly’s social media error that went viral

trending
Published on Sep 03, 2022 12:37 PM IST

Meesho took to Twitter to react to Sourav Ganguly’s social media error that went viral.

The image shows the social media error related to Meesho by Sourav Ganguly’s&nbsp;team.(Twitter/@Meesho_Official)
The image shows the social media error related to Meesho by Sourav Ganguly’s team.(Twitter/@Meesho_Official)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you use social media regularly? Then you may have seen brands roping in celebrities to create a buzz around their upcoming products or services. E-commerce platform Meesho recently did the same and took help of several celebrities to generate curiosity about their upcoming project without revealing the brand's identity. Their promotional stunt, however, didn’t go as expected when one of the celebrity’s social media team made an error. Sourav Ganguly’s team unintentionally revealed that the promotional post is for Meesho. The company also reacted to the whole situation with a witty post.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the brand wrote, “When Dada hits, it's a 6. When Dada mishits, it's still a 6.” They also tagged the BCCI president and added the hashtag of their campaign. Alongside the caption, they also shared the screenshot of the post that started it all.

The screenshot shows how the post meant to be uploaded by Ganguly’s team was posted without editing the instructions from the brand. Hence, a part of the caption read, “Please ensure that the MEESHO branding or hashtag is nowhere mentioned in September 1’s post.”

Take a look at the tweet by Meesho:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered over 6,900 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. “Very good spirit, sometimes we can be humble about our errors and still try celebrating it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good save,” shared another. “Nice recovery guys,” commented a third.

Deepika Padukone, Rohit Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan and others, also shared the ‘Mega Blockbuster’ poster on their respective social media platforms. The posts show each celebrity as the main character of their supposedly upcoming film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter sourav ganguly viral + 1 more
twitter sourav ganguly viral

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out