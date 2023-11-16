13-year-old scuba diver claims world record with her underwater magic performance

A 13-year-old girl from the US has gone viral for her incredible magic skills. What has stunned people is how she gave an impressive magic show while being underwater. A video posted on Instagram shows her dressed in scuba diving gear and performing varied tricks.

Guinness World Records (GWR) shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Congratulations to 13-year-old scuba diver Avery Emerson Fisher (USA) who's conjured up some underwater magic,” GWR wrote.

While replying to their own post, they added, "Avery felt so at home in the tank when she was there – despite the cold – that she named the fish swimming around her during her practice sessions, including one she named Zeeto who seemed keen to join in as much as possible." They wrapped up their post with a video of the performance.

The video was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1.3 lakh views. The post has also accumulated close to 5,000 likes. People posted varied comments while showing their reactions to the record.

Here’s how people reacted to the world record video:

“Wow, the tricks are for teenagers. Let’s encourage her,” posted an Instagram user. “Slayed,” commented another. “Very impressive pulling off those moves, considering her age,” joined a third. “You are doing great,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using clapping emoticons.

About Avery Emerson Fisher:

Avery started practising magic when she was 10 to pass time during pandemic-induced quarantine, reports a blog by GWR. She had always been a fan of scuba diving and got her certificate years ago. She decided to combine her passion for scuba diving with her newfound love for magic to claim the record for most magic tricks underwater in three minutes. She performed 38 tricks in the time limit.

