15-year-old UP teen bags world record for having longest hair. Watch

A 15-year-old teen from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh holds the record for having the longest hair. Guinness World Records (GWR) took to YouTube to share a video of Sidakdeep Singh Chahal. In the clip, Chahal explains how as a kid he was unhappy with his long hair and “begged” his parents to get rid of them. However, as he grew up, he started caring for his hair and also realised that it is a part of who he is.

The image shows Sidakdeep Singh Chahal who holds a world record. (YouTube/@guinnessworldrecords)

Chahal, who follows Sikhism, has never cut his hair to honour his religious beliefs. Presently, his hair has grown to a length of 146 cm (4 ft 9.5 in).

How does he take care of his long hair?

In the video, Chahal also talked about his haircare routine. He shared how his mother helps him to wash and comb hair. “It would take an entire day if it wasn’t for the help of my mother,” he said.

When not washing or drying, Chahal usually ties his hair in a bun and keeps his head covered in dastār (turban) - as is a custom among followers of Sikhism.

Here is the video of Chahal showing his long hair and explaining about his record:

Chahal says that people were shocked when he first told them about his record. “They thought I was pulling their leg and it took a bit of proof to convince them,” he said to GWR.

He is also “ecstatic” that his record will be a part of the Guinness World Records 2024 book.

