16-year-old Indian teen dances for five days straight, bags world record

In an incredible feat, a 16-year-old from India bagged a world record for dancing. Turns out, she danced for five days straight to create this impressive record. Shared on a blog by Guinness World Records (GWR), her incredible achievement will leave you stunned.

The image shows 16-year-old Indian teen Srushti Sudhir Jagtap who danced for 127 hours to create world record. (Guinness World Records)

“After dancing for five days straight, 16-year-old student Srushti Sudhir Jagtap (India) has broken the record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours,” reads a part of the blog.

She started dancing on the morning of May 29 and continued the act till June 3 to create this record. She performed Kathak with the aim to promote Indian culture. In a conversation with GWR, she shared that it was her “dream to represent India through dance.”

The image shows Srushti Sudhir Jagtap who created a world record by dancing. (Guinness World Records)

While preparing for the feat, she followed a strict training regime for months. “Srushti’s daily training regimen involved up to four hours of guided meditation, six hours of dance practice, and three hours of other exercise. She slept at 10 p.m. and woke up at 3 a.m. every day, getting around five hours of sleep per night,” the blog explained.

Srushti's feat was monitored by GWR Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar who described her performance as “impressive”. While attempting the incredible challenge, she was allowed to take “five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity” as per GWR’s guidelines for the ‘longest marathon’ record. The teen mostly took her breaks at midnight and used them to nap or talk to her parents too.

