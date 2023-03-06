22-year-old man creates stunning painting by using makeup, video wows netizens

Art can be made and expressed in several ways. Some people may make paintings and sculptures, while others may present art through food. That's not only it, many artists even create amazing things using makeup. And one such artist's painting made with makeup has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by Instagram user @ricollinart_official, you can see the 22-year-old artist making a painting with various makeup products. He first uses several lipstick shades to create different colours over the canvas. Then to highlight his painting, he uses a lipliner, highlighter, nail paint, and body glitter.

Take a look at his creation below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The clip also has more than 15,000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "I really liked the results; you create such wonderful masterpieces! Keep going, bro!!" Another person added, "Wow! You are so talented!!" A third person commented, "You are soooo creative. Thank you for presenting such good art." "Great use for expired makeup, honestly, so nothing goes to waste," added a fourth.