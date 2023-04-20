24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer earning 58 lakh pens note on loneliness

Can money buy happiness? This is an age-old question which has prompted many a discussion. One such conversation was recently sparked by a note from a 24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer who wrote about being “overwhelmed” and “lonely” in their life despite earning 58 lakhs.

The note on loneliness by a 24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer earning 58 lakh has created quite a chatter (representational image).(Unsplash/Lukas Rychvalsky)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The note was originally posted on Grapevine, an anonymous app for professionals. However, the share gained traction when a Twitter user re-shared it. “The other India,” they wrote as they posted the note.

“Feeling saturated in life. I am a 24 year old Software Engineer in an FAANG company with 2.9 years of experience living in Bangalore. I make a good living (58lpa before taxes) and have a somewhat relaxed work life. However, I am always overwhelmed and lonely in my life. I don't have a girlfriend to spend time with, and all of my other buddies are preoccupied with their lives. Even my work life is monotonous because I have been with the same company from the beginning of my career and do similar things every day, and I no longer look forward to fresh challenges and growth opportunities at work. Please advise on what I should do to make my life more interesting. (Don't say 'go to the gym,' because I already go),” the professional wrote in the note.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on April 19. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated close to 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Furthermore, the share has gathered more than 800 likes. People shared various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Struggle is real,” posted a Twitter user. “People being sarcastic and envious in the comments, probably distracted by the 58lpa. He is lonely and longs for human connection. And it's a valid need for everyone, irrespective of salary. Loneliness is the curse of modern life and we don't acknowledge it,” expressed another. “Money can provide satisfaction but it usually takes social/emotional connection to find happiness. Just because most cannot relate to it does not make his problem unreal,” commented a third. “When I was a kid I thought grown ups are free and happy and here I am ‘grown-up’ and I find everyone is kind of lonely and depressed albeit earning big,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON