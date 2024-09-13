26-year-old teacher ‘deliberately wore’ revealing clothes to have sex with 16-year-old: Report

A 26-year-old abusive teacher has admitted to the charges of having sex with a 16-year-old schoolboy. Reportedly, she wore revealing clothes and also left “scratch marks” on the student’s body after sex. This 26-year-old teacher had sex with her 16-year-old student, reportedly during school hours. (Garden Ridge Police Department)

Charges against the teacher

According to the Sun, the abuse came to light in December when Hailey Clifton-Carmack was accused of having sexual contact with a student. She fled to her family home in Texas on December 23. She was arrested on January 5 after being charged with statutory rape in the second degree, sexual contact with a student, child molestation and endangering the welfare of a child.

She initially denied the allegations but later admitted to them. Later, a plea deal was signed, and charges were dropped to felony sexual contact with a student. The crimes took place over a period of one month.

“Asked victim’s classmates to act as lookouts”

Reportedly, the ex-teacher was earlier warned by the school, which was her first job, for being “too close with students.” A part of the crimes took place on the school premises, and the 16-year-old’s classmates acted as “lookouts” during his physical intimacy with the teacher, reported the outlet, citing court documents.

Charges against the victim’s father

The victim’s father is facing felony charges for allegedly knowing about the illicit relationship and condoning it.

According to the prosecutors, as the outlet reported, he “knew of the relationship of his minor child and the 26-year-old teacher, and instead of reporting the information, he continued to cover for them and allowed the relationship to continue.” They added, “even allowed Hailey to come over to his residence and see the victim while he was present.”