 29-year-old dad of two with 'stage 4 renal cancer' receives kidney from 'selfless' stranger
29-year-old dad of two with ‘stage 4 renal cancer’ receives kidney from ‘selfless’ stranger

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 13, 2024 08:01 AM IST

A woman got in touch with the man with “stage 4 renal cancer” after seeing his wife's post about his condition on Facebook.

A man with “stage 4 renal cancer” was given a new lease on life by a woman who was a complete stranger to him. Chase Cooper suffered kidney failure and was advised that he put his name on a transplant list, which would mean he could end up waiting several years before receiving this vital organ. Following this, his wife posted a Facebook post asking for help. Surprisingly, a stranger contacted them to help them in this dire situation.

The image shows a man with “stage 4 renal cancer” who received a kidney from a stranger. (Facebook/Kaila Dawn Cooper)
The image shows a man with “stage 4 renal cancer” who received a kidney from a stranger. (Facebook/Kaila Dawn Cooper)

“God is good. That is all I can think to say. What an incredible storyline he wrote for us and Hanna. Hard to fathom that a total stranger, compelled by her faith and following/growing in it - saved MY HUSBAND. Never will there be another day that Hanna is anything but family to us,” Cooper’s wife, Kaila Dawn Cooper, wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier, she shared posts on the platform to reveal how Hanna Durbin saw her family in need and decided to donate her kidney despite being a stranger.

“The gratitude that we have for her is insurmountable,” Kaila told the New York Post. “There are not enough words in the English dictionary that I know to accurately explain how thankful we are for her selfless sacrifice,” she added.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared, the post has gone viral and is being re-shared across various platforms. The share has further prompted people to post different replies.

How did Facebook users react to this incredible story of kindness?

“So, so thankful for this,” posted a Facebook user.

“Been thinking of y’all all day! So glad to hear all this wonderful news. I’ll keep you all in my thoughts and prayers in the coming days/weeks/months in recovery as well. The Kessinger clan loves y’all big,” added another.

“Glad everything went so well,” joined a third.

“Excellent news! This couldn’t have happened to better people. So happy!” wrote a fourth.

29-year-old dad of two with 'stage 4 renal cancer' receives kidney from 'selfless' stranger
