29-year-old dad of two with ‘stage 4 renal cancer’ receives kidney from ‘selfless’ stranger

A man with “stage 4 renal cancer” was given a new lease on life by a woman who was a complete stranger to him. Chase Cooper suffered kidney failure and was advised that he put his name on a transplant list, which would mean he could end up waiting several years before receiving this vital organ. Following this, his wife posted a Facebook post asking for help. Surprisingly, a stranger contacted them to help them in this dire situation. The image shows a man with “stage 4 renal cancer” who received a kidney from a stranger. (Facebook/Kaila Dawn Cooper)

“God is good. That is all I can think to say. What an incredible storyline he wrote for us and Hanna. Hard to fathom that a total stranger, compelled by her faith and following/growing in it - saved MY HUSBAND. Never will there be another day that Hanna is anything but family to us,” Cooper’s wife, Kaila Dawn Cooper, wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier, she shared posts on the platform to reveal how Hanna Durbin saw her family in need and decided to donate her kidney despite being a stranger.

“The gratitude that we have for her is insurmountable,” Kaila told the New York Post. “There are not enough words in the English dictionary that I know to accurately explain how thankful we are for her selfless sacrifice,” she added.

