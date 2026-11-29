A degree from Harvard, Oxford or Stanford is a major milestone for most students. Jamie Beaton, however, has attended several of these institutions, moving from one course to another while also building a business. The 31-year-old entrepreneur from New Zealand has pursued subjects ranging from economics and law to public policy and journalism.

Jamie Beaton's qualifications include degrees in economics, law and public policy. (Crimson Education Website) more less

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In a recent interview with CNN, Beaton spoke about his reasons for continuing his education and how his interests have changed since he first started enrolling in multiple programmes.

Harvard, Yale, Oxford and more

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Beaton graduated from Harvard University in 2016 with bachelor's and master's degrees in applied mathematics and economics. He later earned an MBA from Stanford University, a law degree from Yale University and a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Oxford, where he studied public policy as a Rhodes scholar.

His list of qualifications also includes programmes at the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, King's College London and Tsinghua University in Beijing.

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{{^usCountry}} He has studied a variety of subjects, including finance, journalism, global affairs and military strategy. While some courses involved attending classes on campus, others allowed him to study remotely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has studied a variety of subjects, including finance, journalism, global affairs and military strategy. While some courses involved attending classes on campus, others allowed him to study remotely. {{/usCountry}}

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How his business influenced his studies

Beaton's decision to pursue multiple degrees was initially linked to his professional ambitions. In 2013, he co-founded Crimson Education with Sharndré Kushor and Fangzhou Jiang. The company helps students with applications to leading universities, including Ivy League institutions.

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He told CNN that his first five degrees were largely connected to the needs of his start-up. His later choices, however, were driven more by subjects he wanted to explore.

"After the first five degrees, I've really just been following different academic curiosities," he told the publication. He cited healthcare and military strategy among his interests, particularly when viewed through a New Zealand lens.

His interest in education also began at home. Beaton was raised by his mother, Paula, who encouraged his academic pursuits. In a profile by The New York Times, she spoke about the importance of education in their household.

"Everything revolved around education," she told the publication, adding that they never viewed it as a sacrifice.

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What keeps him going?

Beaton's qualifications have placed him alongside other people known for pursuing numerous degrees. The New York Times has also written about Benjamin B. Bolger, who has 16 degrees, and Michael Nicholson, who has earned more than 30.

Beaton, meanwhile, is currently studying data science at Brown University. He has not set a target for the number of qualifications he wants to earn and says he will continue as long as he remains interested.

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"I think as long as I have the passion burning, I'll keep cranking, but no promises there," he told CNN.

"I take it one degree at a time," he added.