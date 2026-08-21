‘41 mins by road, 21 mins by metro’: Chennai traveller says metro saved his flight

Getting to the airport can be stressful when traffic is moving slowly and a flight is waiting. One Chennai traveller found himself in a similar situation, with little time left to reach the airport. With traffic piling up, he had to quickly find another way to make it on time.

Chennai Metro helps traveller beat traffic to catch flight. (Representative Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The experience was shared by X user Anirudh, who took the Chennai Metro for the first time while heading to the airport. What followed left him pleasantly surprised by the city's Metro service.

“I had to get to the airport in 30 mins, or I’d miss the flight. I checked Maps, 41 mins by road, 21 mins by Metro. Obvious decision,” he wrote.

‘Brand new, squeaky clean train’

Anirudh bought a QR ticket through Paytm and boarded the Metro at Saidapet. He said the train was clean and found it easy to travel with his trolley bag.

He was also impressed by the live tracking information on Maps.

(Also Read: ₹100 to buy mum a birthday gift at jewellery stall. What happened next is too sweet">6-year-old takes ₹100 to buy mum a birthday gift at jewellery stall. What happened next is too sweet)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Every departure and station was tracked live on Maps to the minute. I found this integration really useful,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every departure and station was tracked live on Maps to the minute. I found this integration really useful,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

His experience became even more convenient when he reached the airport station. According to Anirudh, the station was directly connected to the terminals through travellators and took him to a Digi Yatra gate meant for Metro passengers.

“Super convenient!” he wrote.

He eventually made his flight and said the experience had convinced him to recommend the Chennai Metro to people visiting the city.

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chennai Metro experience gets reactions

The post received several reactions from people familiar with the Chennai Metro, with some pointing out that the trains are not actually new but are well maintained.

“The best part is that the train is not brand new, it’s just so well maintained that it looks so!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Glad you used it. Being in Chennai, happy about it.”

Some users also shared their own experiences of taking the Metro to avoid traffic and reach the airport.

“If I am delayed to the airport or if I land in peak hours, I always prefer Airport Metro in Chennai and take an auto or cab from the closest station to home,” one person said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Indian woman praises swift US emergency response after swimmer rescued within minutes: ‘All facilities were ready’)

Another Chennai resident compared the cost of taking a cab with the Metro, writing that a recent cab journey would have cost over ₹600, while the Metro cost ₹40, apart from the short taxi rides needed to reach the final destination.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)