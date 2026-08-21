6-year-old takes ₹100 to buy mum a birthday gift at jewellery stall. What happened next is too sweet

A six-year-old girl had one simple plan to buy her mother a birthday gift with the ₹100 she had. During a family outing, she began looking around at jewellery stalls, hoping to find something her mother would love. What happened when she finally approached one of the stalls has now made her sweet little gesture a talking point online. Girl takes ₹100 to buy mum a birthday present. (Representative Image)

The story was shared by LinkedIn user Dhruv Talwar, who said his sister Gitanjali had sent it to him. He recalled how Gitanjali had gone to an exhibition with her husband and children on the Sunday before her birthday. While she was browsing, her six-year-old daughter Anya decided she wanted to find a birthday present for her mother.

She had ₹ 100 and a drawing Knowing that her mother liked jewellery, Anya visited several stalls and picked out pieces for her to try. At one stall, the team at Kyte Jewels paid particular attention to her and showed her different pieces.

Eventually, Anya took out her ₹100 and approached the jewellers.

“She wanted to buy something for her mom and said that this was the money she had,” Talwar wrote.

The team accepted the ₹100 and even one of Anya’s drawings. In return, they gave her a small silver chain.

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Gitanjali later contacted the jewellers after learning what had happened and asked how much she needed to pay. Their response made the story even sweeter.

They told her she did not owe them anything because Anya had “negotiated” with them and made a deal.

Talwar said what stayed with him was that Anya genuinely believed she had bought something for her mother with her own money. The jewellery team, he added, understood that the moment meant more than the transaction.

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