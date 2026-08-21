Jewellery worth ₹2 crore stolen from parked car after businessman stops for dinner in Delhi

Gold and diamond jewellery worth more than ₹2 crore was allegedly stolen from a car parked in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Tuesday evening. The backpacks allegedly contained gold and diamond jewellery, a laptop and Aadhaar cards, while the suitcase contained clothes. (Representational Image) (Hindustan Times)

Kanhaiya Lal, a jewellery businessman associated with SKG Kundan Crafts, had come to Delhi on August 18 with his son Dhruv Soni and a staff member for business-related marketing work. The group was carrying three backpacks and a suitcase, news agency ANI reported.

The backpacks allegedly contained gold and diamond jewellery, a laptop and Aadhaar cards, while the suitcase contained clothes.

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How the theft happened On August 19, Lal visited several jewellers at Greater Kailash's M-Block Market. Later that evening, he drove to Karol Bagh and parked his car on Arya Samaj Road, opposite Canara Bank, at around 5.30 pm.

Lal, his son and the employee left the bags and suitcase inside the vehicle before heading to a nearby Bikanervala restaurant for dinner.

When they returned around 7.15 pm, they found the rear window of the car smashed. The three backpacks and the suitcase were missing.

According to the complaint, the stolen bags contained gold and diamond jewellery valued at over ₹2 crore, besides personal and business-related items.

Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved. Investigators are also examining the movements of Lal and his companions before and after they parked the vehicle to determine whether they were followed.

Further investigation is underway, with police working to identify the accused and recover the stolen jewellery.

In another incident reported last week, a Chennai woman returned home after a flight from Mumbai only to discover that jewelry she had packed in her luggage was missing.

The 36-year-old woman has now approached the Sahar police, alleging that jewellery worth around ₹1 lakh was stolen while her bags were at the check-in counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The alleged theft took place on July 29, when Hajira Abutahir reached Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Andheri East around 7 pm to board her flight to Chennai.

According to her complaint, Abutahir had kept a necklace, two pairs of earrings and a ring in one plastic box and silver anklets in another. The boxes were placed inside a black sack in her luggage. The jewellery was collectively worth around ₹1 lakh, she told the police.

(With inputs from ANI)