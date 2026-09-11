Relations over rivalry, people over politics: India looks to build BRICS bridges in uncertain world

As India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit this weekend, it will look to build bridges in an uncertain world, bolstering multilateral ties with an eye on development-oriented, people-centric approaches. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Focus on relationships over rivalry, substance over mere statements, and people over politics are the pillars of New Delhi’s approach, according to an Indian official. The motto is a testament to India’s balancing act and its efforts towards world peace, especially with partners such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran in the same room; the two BRICS members have found themselves on opposite sides of the West Asia war. Also Read | BRICS: 25 years since an idea

Deep Dive What is the significance of India hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in 2023? How is the New Development Bank (NDB) evolving within the BRICS framework? Why does India advocate for reform of global governance institutions during the BRICS Summit?

“In the coming days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. There is full confidence that the conference will feature positive and meaningful discussions on various issues, with aspirations for global welfare,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X on Friday. “One should converse only with the virtuous, act in concert only with the virtuous. “One should engage in debate and friendship only with the virtuous, and nothing whatsoever with the unvirtuous,” he said, setting the tone for the summit. Also Read | Trade, bridging gaps between Iran and UAE: Brics Summit to be a delicate balancing act for India Heads of the bloc’s members—India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates—will meet on September 12, the opening day of the summit, to discuss global governance and multilateralism. Saudi Arabia, though a full member since January 2024, has yet to attend a summit as a member state. India considers BRICS a complementary forum in a multipolar world, alongside its participation in other global forums such as the G20, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and Quad. This approach helps India, which exercises strategic autonomy, work with a diverse range of partners. Also Read | BRICS Summit 2026: Full list of leaders attending PM Modi’s mega meet in New Delhi The BRICS Summit embraces a people-centric approach with a “humanity-first” touch and development orientation, the person cited above said, adding that New Delhi will look to amplify the voice of the Global South at the forum. Under India’s chairship, BRICS reaffirms its commitment to reforming global governance and strengthening multilateralism, the person added.