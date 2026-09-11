Sikh community’s contribution to nation-building, Terai development praised by Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP national president Nitin Nabin participated in the Punjabi Gaurav Sammelan organised at a hotel in Rudrapur on Thursday. The venue echoed with chants of “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh” as the minister arrived. Representatives of the Sikh community honoured Dhami with a siropa. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the event represented the Punjabi community’s traditions, culture, values, courage, service and patriotism. He said the lives of Sikh Gurus inspire people to stand against injustice, serve those in need, protect humanity and place interest above all.

Dhami said the Punjabi and Sikh community had played a role in nation-building through hard work, honesty and enterprise. Its contribution ranged from defending the country and producing food in fields to strengthening industry and trade and providing relief during crises. He highlighted the community’s role in developing the Terai region and strengthening its economy.

The chief minister said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken steps to honour Sikh faith, sacrifices and traditions, including the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, tax exemption for langar and recognition of Veer Bal Diwas.

Referring to Uttarakhand’s links with the Sikh community, Dhami said the footsteps of Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh had sanctified the state. Work has progressed towards constructing a 12.5-km ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, he said, adding that it would make the pilgrimage easier, for elderly devotees and women.

Dhami also recalled Govind Ballabh Pant’s contribution to developing the Terai and urged youth to draw inspiration from the Gurus and uphold hard work, discipline, courage, service and patriotism.