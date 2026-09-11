Rakhi Sawant makes cameo in Pakistani star Hania Aamir's musical debut; internet loves the 'unexpected collab'

On Thursday, Hania released Pablo, her first rap song. Written and composed by the actor herself, the track sees her hit back at those who criticise her, addressing perceptions that she is “fake” because she is too pretty and too guarded. Hania tells her haters to stop worrying about what she does as she continues to live life on her own terms. In one part of the song, Hania asks her critics to take a deep breath, reminding them that everyone is human. She goes on to say that people will eventually have to pay for their actions and warns her haters to stay within their limits.

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has made her musical debut with her first-ever song, Pablo. The track is a response to her haters, but it was an unexpected guest appearance that caught everyone's attention. Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant features in the song's outro, leaving fans delighted by the unlikely collaboration.

The biggest surprise comes in the outro, which features a special guest appearance by Rakhi Sawant. The Indian actor delivers a message of support for Hania, praising her beauty and telling her not to take the criticism to heart. Rakhi said, "Hania, my jaan, don’t get tense. Understand? Don’t take any tension. You’re a hoor (maiden of heaven), there’s divine light on your face. They’re jealous of your beauty.”

Rakhi further calls Hania a “lioness” and encourages her to face her detractors with courage. “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaa (The one who gets scared is as good as dead)," Rakhi said. The song and Rakhi's voice in the outro have taken over the internet. Even Rakhi seems to be impressed by it, as she reposted fan reactions to their collaboration on Instagram. She also shared a video on her Instagram account vibing to Hania's song while getting ready for an event.

One fan commented, "Rakhi Sawant Hania Aamir was not on my 2026 Bingo list." Another commented, "Unexpected collab." Another fan wrote, "Rakhi saying words that all us Indians want to say to her." Another commented, "I bet no one was ready for Rakhi Sawant's voice in Hania Aamir's song." Another comment read, "Rakhi and Hania's collab is actually sounding so good." Another wrote, "Crazy stuff."