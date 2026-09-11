Rakhi Sawant makes cameo in Pakistani star Hania Aamir's musical debut; internet loves the 'unexpected collab'
Pakistani actor-singer Hania Aamir made her musical debut with Pablo, a rap song for her haters. However, Rakhi Sawant's cameo stole the show.
Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has made her musical debut with her first-ever song, Pablo. The track is a response to her haters, but it was an unexpected guest appearance that caught everyone's attention. Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant features in the song's outro, leaving fans delighted by the unlikely collaboration.
Hania Aamir's first song ft Rakhi Sawant
On Thursday, Hania released Pablo, her first rap song. Written and composed by the actor herself, the track sees her hit back at those who criticise her, addressing perceptions that she is “fake” because she is too pretty and too guarded. Hania tells her haters to stop worrying about what she does as she continues to live life on her own terms. In one part of the song, Hania asks her critics to take a deep breath, reminding them that everyone is human. She goes on to say that people will eventually have to pay for their actions and warns her haters to stay within their limits.
The biggest surprise comes in the outro, which features a special guest appearance by Rakhi Sawant. The Indian actor delivers a message of support for Hania, praising her beauty and telling her not to take the criticism to heart. Rakhi said, "Hania, my jaan, don’t get tense. Understand? Don’t take any tension. You’re a hoor (maiden of heaven), there’s divine light on your face. They’re jealous of your beauty.”
Rakhi further calls Hania a “lioness” and encourages her to face her detractors with courage. “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaa (The one who gets scared is as good as dead)," Rakhi said. The song and Rakhi's voice in the outro have taken over the internet. Even Rakhi seems to be impressed by it, as she reposted fan reactions to their collaboration on Instagram. She also shared a video on her Instagram account vibing to Hania's song while getting ready for an event.
One fan commented, "Rakhi Sawant Hania Aamir was not on my 2026 Bingo list." Another commented, "Unexpected collab." Another fan wrote, "Rakhi saying words that all us Indians want to say to her." Another commented, "I bet no one was ready for Rakhi Sawant's voice in Hania Aamir's song." Another comment read, "Rakhi and Hania's collab is actually sounding so good." Another wrote, "Crazy stuff."
About Hania Aamir
Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actor known for her work in television and films. She made her acting debut with the 2016 film Janaan and went on to gain popularity with shows such as Titli, Visaal, Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. She was last seen in the show Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which became popular even in India. In 2025, she also featured in Sardar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. The film was a commercial success but did not release in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.