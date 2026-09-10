6 kg vs 7 kg? The right washing machine capacity for a family of 2

Best washing machines for couples in India. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Washing Machine at ₹ 3,000/month Check Eligibility → When buying a washing machine for a family of two, choosing the right capacity can seem surprisingly complicated. While buying a 6Kg model may look like the obvious choice, a 7Kg machine offers that extra room for heavier clothes, towels and bedsheets. This is where the choice between a 6Kg and 7Kg washing machine becomes more important.

A 6Kg washing machine is generally a good choice for couples who do smaller loads more frequently. It can easily handle everyday clothes without taking up unnecessary space or costing a lot. A 7Kg model, on the other hand, gives buyers more room to wash larger loads in one go. This can be useful for users prefer doing laundry less often or wash bulky clothes regularly. At the same time, it doesn't create a significant bump in the pricing compared to a 6Kg washing machine.

Sure that extra 1Kg may not look like much, but it can make a noticeable difference when washing clothes like towels, bedsheets, curtains and light blankets. At the same time, buying more capacity than you actually need may mean spending extra without getting much practical benefit.

So, which one should you choose -- a 6Kg washing machine or a 7Kg model. The answer to this question depends on your laundry frequency, load size, available space and the types of clothes you wash most often.

What capacity washing machine does your family need? Here's a simple load size calculation based on the number of people in your house:

> 1 to 2 people: A washing machine of capacity between 5Kg to 6Kg is recommended.

> 3 to 4 people: A washing machine of capacity between 7Kg to 8Kg is recommended.

> 5 or more people: A washing machine of capacity 9Kg and more is recommended.

Who should buy a 6Kg washing machine? A 6Kg washing machine is an ideal choice for singles and family of up to two people. It is particularly a more practical option for those have limited space and who do laundry regularly rather than saving clothes for one large weekly wash. Buyers should consider a 6Kg washing machine model if they are a couple or live alone, wash clothes frequently, have limited space, mostly wash lightweight clothes, have a tight budget, or don't frequently wash bulky items.

However, buyers who routinely wash bedsheets and towels together, prefer doing laundry once a week, or expect larger loads, should skip a 6Kg washing machine and opt for a 7Kg washing machine model.