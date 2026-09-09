Air fryer vs microwave oven: Which is better for Indian food, leftovers and crispy snacks?

Air fryer vs microwave oven: which one should you pick? (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Kitchen Appliance at ₹ 1,000/month Check Eligibility → An air fryer can make samosas crispier and snacks within minutes, while a microwave can reheat dal in minutes and help make shahi paneer easily. Does that mean you need both appliances in your kitchen? Probably not. When buying a cooking appliance for a kitchen, the choice between a microwave oven and an air fryer can get surprisingly confusing. Both these appliances help in making snacks, toasting and roasting vegetables and meat. They also save time while cooking, which adds to the overall confusion. However, they are designed for very different cooking jobs.

A microwave oven is ideal for quickly reheating leftovers, warming beverages and curries, defrosting food and cooking dishes with minimal effort. Some models also come with convection and grill modes, which makes them more versatile and ideal for baking and grilling food items.

An air fryer, on the other hand, is designed for foods where you want a crisp, browned finish with little or no oil. It can be particularly useful for frozen snacks, roasted vegetables, paneer, chicken and reheating foods that tend to become soggy in a microwave.

Microwave oven vs air fryer: Top 10 differences Here are the top 10 differences between a microwave oven and an air fryer:

Parameter Microwave Oven Air Fryer Working mechanism Uses electromagnetic waves to heat food quickly Uses a heating element and rapid hot-air circulation Best suited for Reheating, defrosting, steaming and quick cooking Crisping, roasting, grilling and low-oil frying Reheating leftovers Excellent – particularly good for rice, dal, curries and gravies Good for dry foods, but can dry out moist foods Crispy snacks Limited in solo models; food can become soft Excellent – ideal for samosas, fries, cutlets and frozen snacks Indian food Excellent for reheating dal, rice and curries Excellent for tikka, kebabs, paneer, snacks and roasted vegetables Cooking speed Very fast for reheating and microwave cooking Fast, but generally requires more cooking time than a microwave Preheating Usually not required in solo mode Usually requires a few minutes, depending on the model and recipe Oil requirement Little to no oil for most microwave cooking Little to no oil; designed to deliver a fried-like texture with minimal oil Capacity Generally offers a larger usable cavity, making it better for family-sized meals Compact basket makes it better suited to small or medium portions Versatility Solo models are limited; grill/convection models offer baking and grilling Excellent for air frying, roasting, grilling and baking small batches

Microwave oven: How does it work, what is it best for, who should buy it? A microwave oven uses electromagnetic waves called microwaves to make water molecules in food move rapidly, generating heat and cook food from inside. Grill and convection microwave ovens also have additional heating elements for grilling and roasting food evenly from all sides. For Indian kitchens, a microwave oven is useful for reheating leftovers, defrosting frozen food, warming liquids or curries and cooking everyday dishes. A solo microwave handles basic heating, reheating and defrosting, while grill and convection microwave ovens add functions such as grilling, baking and roasting.

A microwave oven is best for reheating vegetables and curries, defrosting frozen food, warming milk, beverages and snacks, cooking ready-to-eat meals, and baking and grilling. This appliance makes the more sense for families that frequently reheat home-cooked food and want speed and convenience. It is also a better option for those who want one appliance for reheating, defrosting, baking and grilling. However, buyers who want to prioritse making crispy samosas, fries, kebabs, paneer or other snacks should opt for an air fryer instead.