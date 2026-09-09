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Air fryer vs microwave oven: Which is better for Indian food, leftovers and crispy snacks?

Microwave ovens are ideal for cooking dishes, baking and reheating food. An air fryer, on the other hand, is ideal for roasting food items and making snacks.

Updated on: Sep 9, 2026, 18:17:48 IST
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Air fryer vs microwave oven: which one should you pick? (HT)
Air fryer vs microwave oven: which one should you pick? (HT)
Shweta Ganjoo
By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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An air fryer can make samosas crispier and snacks within minutes, while a microwave can reheat dal in minutes and help make shahi paneer easily. Does that mean you need both appliances in your kitchen? Probably not. When buying a cooking appliance for a kitchen, the choice between a microwave oven and an air fryer can get surprisingly confusing. Both these appliances help in making snacks, toasting and roasting vegetables and meat. They also save time while cooking, which adds to the overall confusion. However, they are designed for very different cooking jobs.

A microwave oven is ideal for quickly reheating leftovers, warming beverages and curries, defrosting food and cooking dishes with minimal effort. Some models also come with convection and grill modes, which makes them more versatile and ideal for baking and grilling food items.

An air fryer, on the other hand, is designed for foods where you want a crisp, browned finish with little or no oil. It can be particularly useful for frozen snacks, roasted vegetables, paneer, chicken and reheating foods that tend to become soggy in a microwave.

Microwave oven vs air fryer: Top 10 differences

Here are the top 10 differences between a microwave oven and an air fryer:

Parameter

Microwave Oven

Air Fryer

Working mechanismUses electromagnetic waves to heat food quicklyUses a heating element and rapid hot-air circulation
Best suited forReheating, defrosting, steaming and quick cookingCrisping, roasting, grilling and low-oil frying
Reheating leftoversExcellent – particularly good for rice, dal, curries and graviesGood for dry foods, but can dry out moist foods
Crispy snacksLimited in solo models; food can become softExcellent – ideal for samosas, fries, cutlets and frozen snacks
Indian foodExcellent for reheating dal, rice and curriesExcellent for tikka, kebabs, paneer, snacks and roasted vegetables
Cooking speedVery fast for reheating and microwave cookingFast, but generally requires more cooking time than a microwave
PreheatingUsually not required in solo modeUsually requires a few minutes, depending on the model and recipe
Oil requirementLittle to no oil for most microwave cookingLittle to no oil; designed to deliver a fried-like texture with minimal oil
CapacityGenerally offers a larger usable cavity, making it better for family-sized mealsCompact basket makes it better suited to small or medium portions
VersatilitySolo models are limited; grill/convection models offer baking and grillingExcellent for air frying, roasting, grilling and baking small batches

Microwave oven: How does it work, what is it best for, who should buy it?

A microwave oven uses electromagnetic waves called microwaves to make water molecules in food move rapidly, generating heat and cook food from inside. Grill and convection microwave ovens also have additional heating elements for grilling and roasting food evenly from all sides. For Indian kitchens, a microwave oven is useful for reheating leftovers, defrosting frozen food, warming liquids or curries and cooking everyday dishes. A solo microwave handles basic heating, reheating and defrosting, while grill and convection microwave ovens add functions such as grilling, baking and roasting.

A microwave oven is best for reheating vegetables and curries, defrosting frozen food, warming milk, beverages and snacks, cooking ready-to-eat meals, and baking and grilling. This appliance makes the more sense for families that frequently reheat home-cooked food and want speed and convenience. It is also a better option for those who want one appliance for reheating, defrosting, baking and grilling. However, buyers who want to prioritse making crispy samosas, fries, kebabs, paneer or other snacks should opt for an air fryer instead.

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Air fryer: How does it work, what is it best for, who should buy it?

An air fryer uses a heating element and a powerful fan to circulate hot air rapidly around the food. This creates a hot, dry cooking environment that helps brown and crisp the outer surface while using significantly less oil than traditional deep-frying. In Indian kitchens, an air fryer is useful for making crispy snacks, roasting, grilling and reheating food items. It is particularly good for making samosas, fries, cutlets, nuggets, paneer tikka, chicken, vegetables and kebabs.

Ab air fryer best for making crispy snacks with little or no added oil, reheating snacks, pizza and other fried food items, cooking tikka, kebabs and chicken, roasting vegetables and potatoes, preparing frozen snacks quickly, baking and grilling food items.

An air fryer makes the more sense for people who regularly eat fried or roasted foods but want to use less oil. It is especially helpful for buyers who want to prioritise crispiness over reheating food. However, it isn't a complete replacement for a microwave oven. If your everyday requirement is reheating dal, rice, curry and other liquid-heavy Indian meals, a microwave oven is a better option for you.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers and microwave ovens. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen air fryers and microwave ovens and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology, preset menus and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying an air fryer and a microwave oven in India
A microwave is better for quickly reheating, defrosting and cooking moist foods, while an air fryer is better for crisping, roasting and cooking foods with little oil. Your choice should depend on how you use the appliance most often.
Not completely. An air fryer can replace some microwave tasks, particularly reheating pizza, fries and snacks, but it is less convenient for quickly heating dal, rice, curries, milk and other liquid-based foods.
A standard microwave cannot fully replace an air fryer when it comes to crisping food. A convection or grill microwave can brown and roast food, but an air fryer is generally more convenient for small portions of crispy snacks.
For one or two people, around 3–4 litres can be sufficient. A 5–6 litre model is generally more practical for a small family, while larger households may benefit from 7 litres or more.
A 20–25-litre microwave can work well for couples and small families, while families of four or more may prefer around 25–32 litres.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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