AI washing machines: Top picks for smarter, efficient and effortless laundry with advanced features for modern homes
Smart laundry gets an upgrade with AI-enabled models offering tailored wash cycles, energy-saving features, connectivity and advanced fabric care for homes.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)View Details
₹31,990
Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi, Ecobubble, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray)View Details
₹22,450
Unlock Personalized
₹5,332x 6 months₹31,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)View Details
₹41,190
IFB 11/7/3 kg Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresher with Steam Refresh, AI DOS, 100% Dry Clothes, 9 Swirl Wash Mimic Handwashing, WiFi & Eco Inverter Motor (WDR Executive Plus ZBG, Black)View Details
₹64,990
LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer (FWT1310BG) with Wi Fi & Central Control Panel Natural Beige & GreenView Details
₹1.73L
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
AI washing machines are changing the way modern households approach everyday laundry, bringing smarter technology into a routine chore. Unlike conventional models, these machines use intelligent sensors and automated programmes to detect factors such as load size, fabric type and dirt levels, helping adjust wash settings accordingly. From optimising water and detergent usage to selecting suitable wash motions, AI-enabled features are designed to make laundry more convenient and efficient.
For Indian homes, AI washing machines can be particularly useful for managing different fabrics, frequent washes and varying load sizes. Features such as AI-powered wash optimisation, smart sensing, steam cycles, automatic detergent dosing and app-based controls can simplify the washing process while offering greater control. With leading brands introducing smarter models across front-load and top-load categories, buyers now have several options to consider based on capacity, features, energy efficiency and budget.
1. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)
This LG washing machine offers a practical combination of efficient cleaning and convenient operation for everyday laundry. Its 7 kg capacity suits small to medium-sized households, while the front-load design supports thorough washing. The machine features inverter motor technology, multiple wash motions and steam washing for added care. With a 5-star energy rating and built-in heater, it is designed to deliver effective cleaning with improved energy efficiency.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient everyday cleaning
Multiple wash motions
Reason to avoid
Moderate 7 kg capacity
Premium feature set
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its cleaning performance, quiet operation and useful washing programmes.
Why choose this product?
A feature-rich washing machine combining efficient cleaning, steam wash and smart technology for everyday laundry.
2. Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi, Ecobubble, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray)
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This Samsung washing machine is designed for efficient everyday laundry with an 8 kg capacity suitable for small to medium-sized households. Its top-load design combines Ecobubble technology with multiple intelligent wash features for convenient cleaning. The digital inverter motor supports efficient operation, while AI-enabled modes help optimise washing and energy use. Wi-Fi connectivity adds smart control, making it a practical choice for modern homes seeking convenience and flexible laundry care.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient Ecobubble cleaning
Smart energy management
Reason to avoid
No steam wash
Feature-heavy interface
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its cleaning performance, quiet operation and smart features for everyday laundry.
Why choose this product?
It combines AI features, Ecobubble technology, Wi-Fi and efficient inverter performance in one washing machine.
3. Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)
This Samsung washing machine offers a practical combination of smart technology and efficient laundry care for modern households. Its 9 kg capacity is suitable for medium-sized families, while the front-load design supports thorough cleaning. AI EcoBubble technology helps optimise washing performance, and the digital inverter motor is designed for efficient operation. Wi-Fi connectivity enables smart controls, while Hygiene Steam and the inbuilt heater support deeper cleaning and fabric care.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI-powered washing performance
Hygiene Steam feature
Reason to avoid
Premium feature set
Larger footprint required
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its cleaning performance, quiet operation and useful smart features.
Why choose this product?
It combines AI EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi connectivity and inverter technology for convenient laundry care.
4. IFB 11/7/3 kg Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresher with Steam Refresh, AI DOS, 100% Dry Clothes, 9 Swirl Wash Mimic Handwashing, WiFi & Eco Inverter Motor (WDR Executive Plus ZBG, Black)
This IFB washer dryer combines washing, drying and refreshing functions for convenient everyday laundry care. Its 11 kg washing and 7 kg drying capacity makes it suitable for larger households. AI DOS technology helps automate detergent dosing, while the Eco Inverter Motor supports efficient operation. Wi-Fi connectivity enables smart controls, and Steam Refresh helps freshen garments. The machine also offers multiple wash motions for versatile fabric care.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Washes and dries
Automatic detergent dosing
Reason to avoid
Larger space required
Premium price range
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its washing, drying and refreshing capabilities for convenient laundry management.
Why choose this product?
It combines washing, drying, AI dosing, Steam Refresh and Wi-Fi in one versatile machine.
5. LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer (FWT1310BG) with Wi Fi & Central Control Panel Natural Beige & Green
This LG WashTower combines a washing machine and dryer in a single integrated design, offering 13 kg washing and 10 kg drying capacities. Its AI Direct Drive technology helps optimise wash movements, while the Dual Inverter Heat Pump supports efficient drying. Wi-Fi connectivity and a central control panel add convenience to daily use. The fully automatic system is designed to handle larger laundry loads while offering versatile washing and drying options.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large washing capacity
Integrated washer dryer
Reason to avoid
Requires more space
Premium price range
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its large capacity, integrated design and convenient washing and drying functions.
Why choose this product?
It combines high capacity, AI washing, efficient drying and smart connectivity in one integrated appliance.
Is there an AI washing machine?
Yes, AI washing machines exist, using sensors and intelligent programmes to optimise wash cycles, detergent, water usage and energy consumption.
Which AI washing machine is best?
For most households, LG and Samsung AI washing machines are strong choices, offering intelligent washing, energy efficiency, connectivity and convenient features.
How does an AI washing machine work?
AI washing machines use sensors and smart algorithms to detect load conditions, then adjust wash cycles, water, detergent and energy consumption accordingly.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing AI washing machines
AI features: Check whether AI optimises washing, water, detergent and energy usage.
Capacity: Choose a drum size matching your household and laundry volume.
Wash programmes: Look for versatile cycles suitable for different fabrics and stains.
Motor: Prefer an inverter motor for quieter, efficient and reliable performance.
Connectivity: Wi-Fi enables remote controls, notifications and smart diagnostics.
Energy rating: Higher star ratings can help reduce electricity consumption.
Steam function: Useful for hygiene, refreshing clothes and reducing allergens.
Budget: Compare AI features and essential functions against the overall price.
3 best features of AI washing machines
|Product
|Smart Controls
|Multiple Programmes
|Energy Efficient
|LG 7 Kg FHB1207Z2M
|Touch panel
|6 Motion DD
|5-star rating
|Samsung 8 Kg WA80F08S2LTL
|Wi-Fi, AI controls
|AI Wash, Super Speed
|5-star rating
|Samsung 9 Kg WW90DG5U24AXTL
|Wi-Fi, AI controls
|AI EcoBubble, Super Speed
|5-star rating
|IFB 11/7/3 Kg WDR Executive Plus ZBG
|Wi-Fi, AI DOS
|9 Swirl Wash
|Eco Inverter Motor
|LG WashTower FWT1310BG
|Wi-Fi, central control
|AI Direct Drive
|Dual Inverter Heat Pump
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