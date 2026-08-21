Top 5 AI-powered washing machines worth buying this monsoon for smarter, efficient and hygienic laundry

Smart laundry appliances use intelligent technology to simplify everyday clothes care. (AT Generated Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Get your new Washing Machine at ₹ 3,000/month Check Eligibility → AI-powered washing machines can make laundry easier during the monsoon, when frequent rain and high humidity make washing and drying clothes more challenging. These machines use sensors to assess factors such as load size, fabric type and soil levels, then adjust water, detergent and wash settings accordingly. The biggest benefits are convenience, potentially lower water and energy consumption, better fabric care and smart features such as remote monitoring. Some models also offer steam or hygiene programmes, which can be useful during humid weather. However, AI washing machines usually cost more than conventional models and their advanced features can take time to understand. Connected functions also depend on reliable Wi-Fi and compatible apps.





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The Samsung 8 kg fully automatic top-load washing machine features EcoBubble technology, multiple wash programmes and AI-inspired convenience for everyday laundry. Its EcoBubble system helps detergent penetrate fabrics effectively, while varied programmes offer flexibility for different loads. The machine also includes a 5-star energy rating, 700 RPM maximum spin speed and five water levels. Designed for regular household use, its 8 kg capacity provides ample space for family-sized laundry loads.

Specifications Washing method Pulsator wash method Energy efficiency 5 Star Maximum spin speed 700 RPM Water level selector 5 levels Reasons to buy 5-star energy rating EcoBubble cleaning technology Reason to avoid No smart connectivity No AI controls

Why choose this product? Choose it for EcoBubble cleaning, efficient performance and convenient 8 kg family-sized capacity.

The Haier 9 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine combines smart wash algorithms with an inverter motor for efficient, adaptable laundry care. Its smart functions help optimise wash cycles according to different loads, while the inverter motor is designed for quieter, efficient operation. The hygiene-focused wash function is useful for maintaining cleaner clothes, particularly during humid weather. With a 1400 RPM maximum spin speed, 5-star energy rating and 9 kg capacity, it suits larger households.

Specifications Washing method Tumble wash Energy efficiency 5 Star Maximum spin speed 1400 RPM Water level selector Automatic water adjustment Reasons to buy 9 kg capacity 1400 RPM spin Reason to avoid Bulky appliance footprint Higher upfront cost

Why choose this product? Choose it for smart washing, efficient motor performance and hygiene-focused laundry care.





The IFB 9 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine uses AI-powered wash optimisation to detect fabric type and load weight, adjusting water levels, wash motions and cycle time accordingly. Smart sensors support precise load detection, while Power Steam helps loosen dirt and reduce wrinkles. Steam Refresh offers a quick way to freshen clothes. With an Eco Inverter Motor, the machine is designed for efficient, quieter operation and dependable everyday laundry performance.

Specifications Washing method 3D tumble wash Energy efficiency 5 Star rating Maximum spin speed 1400 RPM Water level selector Automatic load sensing Reasons to buy AI-powered wash optimisation Power Steam technology Reason to avoid Higher upfront cost 75 kg appliance weight

Why choose this product? Choose it for AI wash optimisation, steam cleaning and efficient inverter motor performance.





The LG 9 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine combines Inverter Direct Drive technology with 6 Motion washing for efficient fabric care. Its intelligent load sensing helps adapt washing performance to different laundry loads, while the inverter motor is designed for quieter, durable operation. Multiple wash programmes, steam functionality and smart connectivity add everyday convenience. With a 5-star energy rating and 9 kg capacity, it is suitable for regular family laundry.

Specifications Washing method 6 Motion Direct Drive Energy efficiency 5 Star rating Maximum spin speed 1200 RPM Water level selector Automatic water adjustment Reasons to buy 5-star energy rating LG ThinQ connectivity Reason to avoid No AI DD 57 kg weight

Why choose this product? Choose it for steam cleaning, efficient motor technology and smart laundry controls.

The Samsung 9 kg fully automatic front-load washing machine combines AI wash modes with Digital Inverter Technology for efficient everyday laundry. Its AI-powered features help tailor washing to different loads, while the inverter motor is designed for quiet, durable performance. Smart diagnostics and connected features make monitoring and troubleshooting more convenient. With a 5-star energy rating, 1400 RPM spin speed and Hygiene Steam, it offers practical care for family-sized laundry needs.

Specifications Washing method Tumble wash Energy efficiency 5 Star rating Maximum spin speed 1400 RPM Water level selector Automatic water adjustment Reasons to buy AI-powered wash modes 1400 RPM spin Reason to avoid Higher purchase cost Complex smart features

Why choose this product? Choose it for AI washing, inverter efficiency, Hygiene Steam and convenient smart diagnostics. What does AI do in a washing machine? AI detects load size, fabric type and dirt levels, then adjusts wash settings, water, detergent and cycle duration automatically. What is the latest AI-powered washing machine? As of 2026, LG’s latest AI-powered washing machines include its new AI DD range, launched in India with AI-based fabric and load detection. Are AI washing machines any good? AI washing machines can be useful for automated settings, fabric care and efficiency, but higher prices may not suit every household. Factors to keep in mind before choosing AI-powered washing machines AI features: Check what the AI actually does, such as detecting load size, fabric type or soil levels, rather than choosing based on branding alone. Capacity: Choose a drum size suited to your household and typical laundry load to avoid unnecessary water and energy use. Energy efficiency: Look for a high energy rating and an efficient inverter motor to potentially reduce running costs. Wash programmes: Ensure the machine offers useful cycles for delicate fabrics, daily clothes, bedding and hygiene-focused washing. Smart connectivity: If app controls matter, check Wi-Fi compatibility, remote monitoring and smart diagnostics. Price: Compare AI features against the overall cost to ensure the added technology provides genuine value. Maintenance: Consider service availability, spare parts and long-term repair costs before buying. 3 best features of AI-powered washing machines

Product Weight Colour Function type Samsung 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Versailles Gray (WA80BG4441BDTL) 8 kg Versailles Gray Fully automatic top load Haier 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW90-DM14929EBKF) 9 kg Black Fully automatic front load IFB 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Onyx Silver (Executive OXN 9014K CMS) 9 kg Onyx Silver Fully automatic front load LG 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Platinum Black (FHB1209Z4B) 9 kg Platinum Black Fully automatic front load Samsung 9 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Blue (WW90DG5U24ASTL) 9 kg Blue Fully automatic front load

FAQs on AI-powered washing machines What does AI do in washing machines? AI detects loads and adjusts washing settings for better efficiency. Are AI washing machines worth buying? They offer convenience, but higher prices may not suit everyone. Do AI washing machines save electricity? Smart sensors can optimise cycles, potentially reducing water and energy consumption. Can AI washing machines detect fabric types? Yes, some models identify fabrics and adjust washing movements accordingly. Do AI washing machines require Wi-Fi? Basic AI functions work offline; smart features may require Wi-Fi connectivity.