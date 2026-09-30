Etah tutor booked after viral reel features students making ‘derogatory remarks’ against Modi

Etah police registered a case against a private coaching teacher for allegedly filming students making objectionable comments and unsubstantiated allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media video that subsequently went viral. For representation only

The case was filed on Tuesday at the Kotwali Nagar police station following a complaint by sub-inspector Gangan Deep. The accused, identified as Pratibha Yadav, a resident of Etah city, has been booked under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 353 (statement conducing public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with HT, Yadav allegedly directed minor students at her coaching centre to make belittling remarks against the Prime Minister. The complaint alleges that the content was designed to spread misinformation and undermine trust in a constitutional office.

The complainant noted that circulating such content could incite public unrest and damage the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office.

The video, which circulated online on Monday, drew immediate condemnation. An NGO focused on children’s rights filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), alleging that the teacher scripted minor children to participate in politically motivated content, thereby exploiting them.

Priyank Kanungo, Chairperson of the NCPCR, confirmed that the commission took cognizance of the matter, citing the “misuse” of minors for political ends. “Notices have been issued to the Etah police and the district magistrate to ensure the care and protection of the children involved and to initiate appropriate legal action,” Kanungo stated. The commission also requested that the children receive proper counseling. Additionally, a notice has been sent to Meta India and the Union ministry of electronics and information technology seeking an action-taken report regarding the content.

Etah police officials confirmed that the investigation is underway and that necessary legal actions are being pursued.