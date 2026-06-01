Laundry taking too much time? These top 10 smart washing machines can help
Still spending too much time on laundry? These 10 smart washing machines offer features designed to save effort and improve results.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Haier SmartChoice 10.5 kg 5 Star Inbuilt Butterfly heater, Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM105-H688BK,Black)View Details
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)View Details
₹41,990
Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)View Details
₹41,990
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (SUPREME CARE 7012 -E, Midnight Grey, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 2025 Model)View Details
₹26,990
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Eco Wash, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Stain wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Glacial White)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Laundry is one of those household chores that never really stops. But the latest generation of washing machines is doing more than just cleaning clothes. Features such as AI-based wash programs, steam cleaning, load sensing, Wi-Fi controls, and inverter motors are helping households save time, water, and effort while improving fabric care.
Whether you need a large-capacity machine for a busy family or a compact front-loader for daily use, there are plenty of options available across budgets. From Samsung and LG to IFB, Whirlpool, Haier, Panasonic, and Godrej, these washing machines combine useful technology with practical performance. Here are 10 models worth considering if you're planning your next upgrade.
1. Haier SmartChoice 10.5kg Fully Automatic Top Load
Large households often struggle with multiple laundry cycles every day. Haier’s 10.5kg top-load machine is designed to reduce that burden by handling bulky loads, including bedsheets, towels, and everyday clothing in one go. The built-in Butterfly Heater improves heat distribution inside the drum, while the Oceanus Wave Drum is designed to reduce friction on fabrics. Fuzzy Logic technology automatically adjusts water levels based on the load, helping avoid unnecessary water consumption.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 10.5kg capacity for big families
5-star energy efficiency
In-built butterfly heater
Oceanus Wave Drum for gentle fabric care
780 RPM spin speed for faster drying
Reason to avoid
Takes up more space (top load design)
Heavier than front-load models
Slightly higher water consumption
2. LG Smart Choice 9kg Fully Automatic Front Load
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LG's 9kg front-load washing machine brings together AI-powered washing, steam cleaning, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Its AI Direct Drive technology analyses fabric type and load weight before selecting the most suitable drum movement. Through the LG ThinQ app, users can start or monitor wash cycles remotely, download additional programs, and run diagnostic checks. For families looking for connected laundry management, this model covers most essential requirements.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI Direct Drive technology for fabric care
5-star energy efficiency
Steam & Allergy Care function
Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control
Quiet and reliable inverter motor
Reason to avoid
Higher price point
Front load requires bending
Longer wash cycles
3. Samsung 9kg 5-Star Fully Automatic Front Load
Samsung combines AI-based features with its EcoBubble technology in this 9kg front-loader. The system converts detergent into bubbles that penetrate fabric quickly, even at lower temperatures. AI connectivity learns washing habits and recommends suitable cycles. Other highlights include Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak for stain removal, a 39-minute Super Speed wash cycle, and 23 wash programs. The 1400 RPM spin speed also helps reduce drying time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ecobubble technology for cold water washing
AI Control with AI Energy Mode
5-star energy efficiency
Superspeed wash (39 min cycle)
Wi-Fi SmartThings connectivity
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Complex control panel for some users
Requires a specific detergent for Ecobubble
4. Whirlpool 7kg 5-Star Front Load with In-Built Heater
Suitable for small and mid-sized families, this Whirlpool front-load machine uses 6th Sense Technology to adjust wash settings based on fabric type and load conditions. The built-in heater and steam wash function support hygiene-focused cleaning, while the machine offers dedicated programs for fabrics ranging from cotton and wool to denim and baby clothing. Its 1200 RPM spin speed helps balance cleaning performance and fabric care.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact 7kg size for small families
5-star energy efficiency
Inverter technology for quiet operation
In-built heater
MAGIC CLEAN technology
Reason to avoid
Smaller capacity not suitable for large families
Limited wash programs compared to premium models
No smart connectivity
5. Godrej 8kg 5-Star Fully Automatic Front Load
Godrej focuses on practical stain removal and efficient detergent usage with this 8kg front-loader. Load-sensing technology automatically adjusts wash settings according to laundry volume. The machine also uses turbidity sensing to improve rinsing performance and reduce detergent residue. Designed for Indian households, it targets common stains such as turmeric, mehendi, and food spills while helping reduce wrinkles during the wash cycle.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
8kg capacity for medium families
5-star energy efficiency
AI technology for smart washing
In-built heater
Good warranty coverage
Reason to avoid
Fewer advanced features vs premium brands
Limited smart connectivity
Average spin speed
6. Whirlpool 8kg Magic Clean Pro Top Load
This Whirlpool top-load model comes equipped with an in-built heater and Stainwash Pro technology aimed at tackling stubborn stains and hard-water challenges. It offers 12 wash programs and three hot-water modes that allow users to choose different temperature levels depending on the fabric and cleaning requirement. Features such as Auto Tub Clean, Zero Pressure Fill Technology, and 6th Sense intelligence add convenience to daily laundry routines.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI-powered fabric detection
DeepClean Technology with Triadic Pulsator
PowerSteam for germ elimination
5-star energy efficiency
Aqua Energie for hard water
Reason to avoid
Top load uses more water
Heavier unit
Higher price than basic top loaders
7. IFB 9kg 5-Star AI-Powered Top Load
IFB's 9kg washing machine uses AI-driven algorithms to identify load weight and fabric type before selecting suitable wash parameters. The DeepClean technology works alongside Aqua Energie and Active Mix functions to improve detergent dissolution and tackle hard-water conditions. The machine is also designed for lower energy consumption, making it a practical option for users seeking long-term efficiency without compromising cleaning performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 10kg capacity for big families
Tata product trust (Voltas Beko)
5-star energy efficiency
In-built heater
Affordable pricing
Reason to avoid
Basic features compared to premium models
Top-load design uses more water
No smart connectivity
8. Voltas Beko 10kg 5-Star Fully Automatic Top Load
For families dealing with larger laundry loads, the 10kg capacity of this Voltas Beko washing machine offers added flexibility. Its Ideal Zero Pressure Technology ensures the machine can operate even when water pressure fluctuates. Auto Balance Detection helps maintain stability during high-speed spinning, while the soft-closing lid adds convenience and safety. The machine is built to handle heavy daily usage without requiring frequent intervention.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Steam technology for allergen removal
6 Motion DD for fabric care
5-star energy efficiency
Compact size for small spaces
AI Direct Drive motor
Reason to avoid
Smaller 7 kg capacity
Premium pricing for size
Front load requires bending
9. LG Smart Choice 7kg 5-Star Front Load
This LG front-load washer uses the company's 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, which combines different drum movements depending on the wash cycle. The Hygiene Steam function helps remove allergens, while Smart Diagnosis simplifies troubleshooting and maintenance. An inverter direct-drive motor reduces vibration and noise during operation. The stainless-steel drum is designed to improve durability while supporting fabric care over repeated wash cycles.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Inverter motor for energy savings
5-star energy efficiency
Compact 7kg size
Reliable Panasonic quality
Quiet operation
Reason to avoid
No in-built heater in this model
No digital display
Limited wash programs
10. Panasonic 7kg 5-Star Inverter Front Load
Panasonic's 7kg front-load washing machine is built around stain treatment and fabric hygiene. The in-built heater enables hot-water washes that can help remove stubborn marks, while the steam function is useful for garments requiring extra care. With a 1400 RPM spin speed, the machine extracts more moisture from clothes, helping reduce drying time. Its front-load design also supports lower water and electricity consumption compared to conventional washing methods.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Inverter motor for energy savings
5-star energy efficiency
Compact 7kg size
Reliable Panasonic quality
Quiet operation
Reason to avoid
No in-built heater in this model
No digital display
Limited wash programs
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.