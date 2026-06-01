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    Laundry taking too much time? These top 10 smart washing machines can help

    Still spending too much time on laundry? These 10 smart washing machines offer features designed to save effort and improve results.

    Published on: Jun 01, 2026 2:11 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Haier SmartChoice 10.5 kg 5 Star Inbuilt Butterfly heater, Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM105-H688BK,Black)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)View Details...

    ₹41,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)View Details...

    ₹41,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (SUPREME CARE 7012 -E, Midnight Grey, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 2025 Model)View Details...

    ₹26,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Eco Wash, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Stain wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Glacial White)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Laundry is one of those household chores that never really stops. But the latest generation of washing machines is doing more than just cleaning clothes. Features such as AI-based wash programs, steam cleaning, load sensing, Wi-Fi controls, and inverter motors are helping households save time, water, and effort while improving fabric care.

    Check out these top 10 watching machines to save your time and hard work.
    Check out these top 10 watching machines to save your time and hard work.

    Whether you need a large-capacity machine for a busy family or a compact front-loader for daily use, there are plenty of options available across budgets. From Samsung and LG to IFB, Whirlpool, Haier, Panasonic, and Godrej, these washing machines combine useful technology with practical performance. Here are 10 models worth considering if you're planning your next upgrade.

    Large households often struggle with multiple laundry cycles every day. Haier’s 10.5kg top-load machine is designed to reduce that burden by handling bulky loads, including bedsheets, towels, and everyday clothing in one go. The built-in Butterfly Heater improves heat distribution inside the drum, while the Oceanus Wave Drum is designed to reduce friction on fabrics. Fuzzy Logic technology automatically adjusts water levels based on the load, helping avoid unnecessary water consumption.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    10.5 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Top Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Spin Speed
    780 RPM
    Heater
    In-built Butterfly Heater
    Drum Type
    Oceanus Wave Drum (Stainless Steel)
    Wash Programs
    15 programs
    Power Consumption
    700 Watts
    Special Features
    Fuzzy Logic, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Magic Filter

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Large 10.5kg capacity for big families

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    In-built butterfly heater

    ...

    Oceanus Wave Drum for gentle fabric care

    ...

    780 RPM spin speed for faster drying

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Takes up more space (top load design)

    ...

    Heavier than front-load models

    ...

    Slightly higher water consumption

    2. LG Smart Choice 9kg Fully Automatic Front Load

    Loading Suggestions...
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    Our Principles

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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

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    LG's 9kg front-load washing machine brings together AI-powered washing, steam cleaning, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Its AI Direct Drive technology analyses fabric type and load weight before selecting the most suitable drum movement. Through the LG ThinQ app, users can start or monitor wash cycles remotely, download additional programs, and run diagnostic checks. For families looking for connected laundry management, this model covers most essential requirements.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    9 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Front Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Spin Speed
    1200 RPM
    Heater
    In-built
    Wash Programs
    14 programs
    Power Consumption
    700 Watts
    Special Features
    6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Tub Clean

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    AI Direct Drive technology for fabric care

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    Steam & Allergy Care function

    ...

    Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control

    ...

    Quiet and reliable inverter motor

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Higher price point

    ...

    Front load requires bending

    ...

    Longer wash cycles

    Samsung combines AI-based features with its EcoBubble technology in this 9kg front-loader. The system converts detergent into bubbles that penetrate fabric quickly, even at lower temperatures. AI connectivity learns washing habits and recommends suitable cycles. Other highlights include Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak for stain removal, a 39-minute Super Speed wash cycle, and 23 wash programs. The 1400 RPM spin speed also helps reduce drying time.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    9 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Top Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star (Class A)
    Spin Speed
    1400 RPM
    Wash Programs
    12+ programs
    Special Features
    AI Energy Mode reduces energy up to 70%
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi (SmartThings)

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Ecobubble technology for cold water washing

    ...

    AI Control with AI Energy Mode

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    Superspeed wash (39 min cycle)

    ...

    Wi-Fi SmartThings connectivity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    ...

    Complex control panel for some users

    ...

    Requires a specific detergent for Ecobubble

    Suitable for small and mid-sized families, this Whirlpool front-load machine uses 6th Sense Technology to adjust wash settings based on fabric type and load conditions. The built-in heater and steam wash function support hygiene-focused cleaning, while the machine offers dedicated programs for fabrics ranging from cotton and wool to denim and baby clothing. Its 1200 RPM spin speed helps balance cleaning performance and fabric care.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    7 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Front Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Spin Speed
    1000 RPM
    Heater
    In-built
    Wash Programs
    8 programs
    Special Features
    MAGIC CLEAN, 6th Sense Technology, Child Lock

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Compact 7kg size for small families

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    Inverter technology for quiet operation

    ...

    In-built heater

    ...

    MAGIC CLEAN technology

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Smaller capacity not suitable for large families

    ...

    Limited wash programs compared to premium models

    ...

    No smart connectivity

    Godrej focuses on practical stain removal and efficient detergent usage with this 8kg front-loader. Load-sensing technology automatically adjusts wash settings according to laundry volume. The machine also uses turbidity sensing to improve rinsing performance and reduce detergent residue. Designed for Indian households, it targets common stains such as turmeric, mehendi, and food spills while helping reduce wrinkles during the wash cycle.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    8 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Front Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Spin Speed
    1000 RPM
    Wash Programs
    10 programs
    Special Features
    AI Tech, Delay Start, Child Lock

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    8kg capacity for medium families

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    AI technology for smart washing

    ...

    In-built heater

    ...

    Good warranty coverage

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Fewer advanced features vs premium brands

    ...

    Limited smart connectivity

    ...

    Average spin speed

    This Whirlpool top-load model comes equipped with an in-built heater and Stainwash Pro technology aimed at tackling stubborn stains and hard-water challenges. It offers 12 wash programs and three hot-water modes that allow users to choose different temperature levels depending on the fabric and cleaning requirement. Features such as Auto Tub Clean, Zero Pressure Fill Technology, and 6th Sense intelligence add convenience to daily laundry routines.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    9 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Top Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Spin Speed
    720 RPM
    Wash Programs
    11 programs (10+1)
    Special Features
    Triadic Pulsator, Anti-Allergen, Baby Wear, StainFighter
    AI Features
    Neural network-based fabric detection

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    AI-powered fabric detection

    ...

    DeepClean Technology with Triadic Pulsator

    ...

    PowerSteam for germ elimination

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    Aqua Energie for hard water

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Top load uses more water

    ...

    Heavier unit

    ...

    Higher price than basic top loaders

    IFB's 9kg washing machine uses AI-driven algorithms to identify load weight and fabric type before selecting suitable wash parameters. The DeepClean technology works alongside Aqua Energie and Active Mix functions to improve detergent dissolution and tackle hard-water conditions. The machine is also designed for lower energy consumption, making it a practical option for users seeking long-term efficiency without compromising cleaning performance.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    10 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Top Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Spin Speed
    700 RPM
    Wash Programs
    10 programs
    Special Features
    Fuzzy Logic, Child Lock, Lint Filter

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Large 10kg capacity for big families

    ...

    Tata product trust (Voltas Beko)

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    In-built heater

    ...

    Affordable pricing

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Basic features compared to premium models

    ...

    Top-load design uses more water

    ...

    No smart connectivity

    For families dealing with larger laundry loads, the 10kg capacity of this Voltas Beko washing machine offers added flexibility. Its Ideal Zero Pressure Technology ensures the machine can operate even when water pressure fluctuates. Auto Balance Detection helps maintain stability during high-speed spinning, while the soft-closing lid adds convenience and safety. The machine is built to handle heavy daily usage without requiring frequent intervention.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    7 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Front Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Spin Speed
    1000 RPM
    Wash Programs
    10 programs
    Special Features
    Inverter Technology, Child Lock, Tub Dry

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Steam technology for allergen removal

    ...

    6 Motion DD for fabric care

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    Compact size for small spaces

    ...

    AI Direct Drive motor

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Smaller 7 kg capacity

    ...

    Premium pricing for size

    ...

    Front load requires bending

    This LG front-load washer uses the company's 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, which combines different drum movements depending on the wash cycle. The Hygiene Steam function helps remove allergens, while Smart Diagnosis simplifies troubleshooting and maintenance. An inverter direct-drive motor reduces vibration and noise during operation. The stainless-steel drum is designed to improve durability while supporting fabric care over repeated wash cycles.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    7 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Front Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Spin Speed
    1200 RPM
    Wash Programs
    12 programs
    Special Features
    Steam, Baby Care, Quick Wash, Tub Clean

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Inverter motor for energy savings

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    Compact 7kg size

    ...

    Reliable Panasonic quality

    ...

    Quiet operation

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No in-built heater in this model

    ...

    No digital display

    ...

    Limited wash programs

    Panasonic's 7kg front-load washing machine is built around stain treatment and fabric hygiene. The in-built heater enables hot-water washes that can help remove stubborn marks, while the steam function is useful for garments requiring extra care. With a 1400 RPM spin speed, the machine extracts more moisture from clothes, helping reduce drying time. Its front-load design also supports lower water and electricity consumption compared to conventional washing methods.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    7 kg
    Type
    Fully Automatic Front Load
    Energy Rating
    5 Star
    Spin Speed
    1000 RPM
    Wash Programs
    10 programs
    Special Features
    Inverter Technology, Child Lock, Tub Dry

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Inverter motor for energy savings

    ...

    5-star energy efficiency

    ...

    Compact 7kg size

    ...

    Reliable Panasonic quality

    ...

    Quiet operation

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No in-built heater in this model

    ...

    No digital display

    ...

    Limited wash programs

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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    Home/Technology/Laundry Taking Too Much Time? These Top 10 Smart Washing Machines Can Help
    Home/Technology/Laundry Taking Too Much Time? These Top 10 Smart Washing Machines Can Help
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