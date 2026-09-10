Hope we’ll have front-of-pack labels on food items quite soon: FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani

Essentially, there are two main changes. One, state authorities and consumers have become more active. Second, the issue is getting publicised more. It’s not that raids were not taking place earlier or licenses were not being suspended, but now there is much more awareness. So, a lot of state food safety commissioners are also publicising their actions. And consumer awareness has grown a lot.

The FSSAI has carried out surprise inspections of food businesses, and such action has led to licenses getting suspended. What brought this change?

The front-of-pack label, warning consumers against food items high in fat, sugar, and salt, is soon going to be a reality in India. In conversation with Hindustan Times, CEO Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Rajit Punhani, talks about the implementation process, and how consumer awareness has led to more effective enforcement over the years. Edited excerpts:

How will the implementation process for front-of-pack labels unfold after the Supreme Court's judgment?

How will the implementation process for front-of-pack labels unfold after the Supreme Court's judgment?

Why is there a need for front-of-pack labeling in India?

Why is there a need for front-of-pack labeling in India?

What will the front-of-pack warning labels in India indicate about food products?

What will the front-of-pack warning labels in India indicate about food products?

Where does FSSAI stand in terms of front-of-pack labelling. How soon do you see it getting implemented?

The judgement will be coming tomorrow. And then we’ll act on it. I hope we will have these labels quite soon.

What’s the implementation process?

After the judgement, we’ll take out a draft notification. And then we have to give 60 days notice. Then we’ll have to give some time to the companies to have new labels. It will take a few months.

How do you intend to tackle pushback from the industry?

I don’t think there has been any pushback or pressure. There may have been initially, but now I don’t find any resistance. They will need a little bit of time to change their labels.

One problem is high sugar in baby products by same companies that put less sugar in similar products in western markets. How do you implement stricter rules?

We follow international norms — so, the norms are there. [Manufacturers] put more sugar not only in baby products, but also in beverages, biscuits, chocolates etc (compared to western markets). That’s where these warning symbols will come in handy. Having said that, there are now products available with less sugar, and there’s demand for it. We are nudging companies to put less sugar in all products, and they have assured us they will.