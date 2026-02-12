EY employee receives 'birthday surprise' from company, colleagues joke about working at 'wrong EY'

The clip begins with Mewada revealing the outer package before pulling out a “Happy Birthday” card. He then unboxes a small plant placed inside the package, followed by a gift hamper from Kimirica, a luxury lifestyle brand known for its bath and body products. Text overlaid on the video reads, “Belated birthday surprise from EY.”

Pradeep Mewada, a senior consultant in cybersecurity at EY, posted the unboxing clip on Instagram with the caption, “A little late, but the gesture matters. Thank you EY.” The video, which has garnered more than 500,000 views, shows Mewada opening a neatly packed box sent by the company as a belated birthday surprise.

An employee of Ernst & Young (EY) has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video of a birthday gift he received from the firm, with several social media users joking that they may be “working at the wrong EY”.

Social media reactions While the thoughtful gesture impressed many viewers, the comments section quickly filled with humorous reactions.

“I’m working on wrong EY I guess we only get tree plantation email,” one user joked. Another wrote, “And I have 4 trees planted in my honour in 4 years. Surely working in the wrong EY.”

“EY in Multiverse!!” quipped a third commenter, while another added, “Why I never got this? They plant a tree on my birthday every year — total 3 plants has been planted so far.”

“What’s this luxury version of EY I’m not familiar with?” another user remarked.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mewada works as a senior consultant specialising in cybersecurity at EY. It remains unclear whether such gifts are part of a broader employee engagement initiative or a one-off gesture.

HT.com has reached out to Mewada for comment regarding the video and the gift. The article will be updated once a response is received.