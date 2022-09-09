48-year-old student’s reaction to using microscope for the first time is heartening. Watch

A video of a 48-year-old using a microscope for the first time was recently posted online. The heartening video shows how the woman gets teary-eyed while using the device. The video, shared on Instagram along with her story, has left people emotional.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. They shared that years ago the woman had to give up her studies due to economic reasons. However, she recently started high school again.

“48-year-old student becomes emotional using a laboratory microscope for the first time. Sandra, who has been working as a housekeeper since she left school over 25 years ago, recently returned to her 1st year of high school. Science is another way of accessing the beauty of this wonderful planet,” they posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 2.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people. Many shared their reactions by using heart emoticons.

“I am rooting for you Sandra! May you discover all your potential, promise and possibility as you discover the beautiful world of Science,” posted an Instagram user. “We are here for you Sandra,” shared another. “The joys of learning,” expressed a third. “I love this. She has found her passion,” wrote a fourth.