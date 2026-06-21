‘4-year chapter ended in 2-min conversation’: Man says house help quit despite bonuses and paid leave, sparks discussion

A man’s account of his house help quitting after 4 years of working with his family has sparked a discussion online about loyalty and the choices people make in pursuit of better opportunities.

Pandey said that she had worked with the family for 4 years. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

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In a post on X, Ankit Pandey recalled how his cook informed him that she would stop coming to work from the next day. “Today, our cook aunty came home and said, ‘Bhaiya, kal se nahi aaungi,’” he wrote.

Pandey said that she had worked with the family for 4 years and that he had increased her salary by 15% every year. He said that she was earning ₹15,500 a month, and he gave her gifts, bonuses and cash during festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Rakshabandhan and Navratri. He never even deducted salary even when she was away for 10 to 15 days.

“I thought relationships built over years meant something,” Pandey wrote.

When he asked why she was leaving, Pandey said that the cook told him she had found a job with higher pay. He said that he offered to match the salary, but she declined, saying she had already taken an advance from her new employer.

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{{^usCountry}} “She smiled and said, ‘No bhaiya, I’ve already taken an advance there. You find a new cook.’ And just like that, a 4-year chapter ended in a 2-minute conversation,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She smiled and said, ‘No bhaiya, I’ve already taken an advance there. You find a new cook.’ And just like that, a 4-year chapter ended in a 2-minute conversation,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on the episode, Pandey said people do not always leave because they are unhappy. “Sometimes they leave because they believe something better is waiting for them,” he wrote.

“But today, I learned something. The value you place on a relationship and the value someone else places on it can be very different,” he concluded.

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(Also Read: Family harassed by loan sharks after house help leaks their personal details to moneylenders)

What did social media say?

The post prompted several responses from users sharing their own experiences and perspectives.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “People have a right to choose what they feel is right for them. I understand your respect & appreciation for the person, but truly life is meant to move on. Even workplaces create an attachment, but stagnation in life is not good. And you may find an even better cook later.”

“Yes this is quite common with house helps !! It hurts at times …like in case they need a long holiday or have some issues I never terminate their job but manage till they are back thinking emotionally but for them it’s immediate cut the chord,” commented another.

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“People do what's best for them. Nothing personal,” wrote a third user.

“Went through this thrice. Never deducted even though extra leave well above a month. Paid bonus 1.1/2 month for less than 11 months of work. Paid for doctor's bill, medicines, books for kids, new clothes for entire family on Diwali. Left for extra 1K. Now regrets. Never again,” said one user.