Family harassed by loan sharks after house help leaks their personal details to moneylenders

A Singapore-based employer has alleged that their family faced severe harassment from illegal loan sharks due to a domestic helper's actions. The worker allegedly used the family’s private information and the employer's workplace details to approach unlicensed moneylenders. Soon after, the household was hit with spam calls, threatening texts, and even physical harassment. The employer has since repatriated the helper and reported the security breach to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to protect future households. The house help allegedly pawned gold to take out “fat cash”. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“We recently sent our helper home as she had tried to take loan from unlicensed moneylender. She mentioned that she will try to come back to Singapore to work hence we are writing this post for potential employer to take note. Her loan caused our family to receive threats via message, spam calls and even physical harassment. Why? Because she provided her employer details without our knowledge!” a Singapore-based employer shared on social media.

Also Read: Man renting Bengaluru 3BHK for ₹70,000 refuses to pay more than ₹3,500 for house help

The person explained, “This incident also allowed us to uncover other unethical things that she has done e.g. speaking to multiple foreign worker on her TikTok account and meeting man during her off day, lying when she used our child’s laundry detergent to wash her clothes after coming back from off because it smells good, etc. All these aside, most importantly is her spending habits and amount of debt she has incurred. She has the habit to spend money even when she can’t afford them. She will pawn gold to get fast cash. This is how she has accumulated over 1.5K of debt in the span of 5mths.”

Despite discovering these, the family initially wanted to give the house help another chance. However, they changed their mind after coming to know that she had allegedly shared their “child’s details and photo to unknown people”.

The employer continued, “We treat her like family and she has been with us for 1.5 years. She didn’t even try to ask us for a loan because of her ego. Until the day she leave, she didn’t feel remorse for her actions and didn’t tell her family what she did. It is very disappointing.”

“Not posting her name here because there’s no point to public shame her,” the employer wrote, but added, “If you are considering a Filipino helper and worried it might be her, pls feel free to comment and I’ll pm her name so you can take note and avoid.”

“Yes she needs a job but it’s not right for her to potentially sabotage another family,” the person wrote and concluded the post.

How did social media react? An individual wrote, “Even though I'm under a lot of pressure, I won't approach those lenders here in Singapore. It's better to ask the employer for the money if you need it. I'm lucky to have an employer I can turn to whenever I need help.”

Another posted, “Mine is Filipino too. Borrowed money from a moneylender and us, stole from me. Already sent her to the Police. Try to see if she has stolen anything from you and send her to the police.”

Also Read: House help buys iPhone 14 but lives in slum, Reddit post debates what ‘rich’ means

A few questioned if she had already taken the loan, the employer replied, “It is an unlicensed moneylender; they were never going to lend her the money, but there were transactions back and forth to make her believe she was going to secure/get her loan. She later realised it’s a scam.”

According to MOM, domestic helpers working in Singapore are prohibited from borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders. Those convicted can face a permanent ban from working in the country.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)