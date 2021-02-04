4-year-old girl gets warm send off after being cured of coronavirus. Watch
A heartwarming video of healthcare workers in a hospital giving a celebratory send off to a little girl who recovered from Covid-19 after months-long fight has won people over. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you emotional too.
University of New Mexico Health Sciences, where she was admitted, shared the video on their official Twitter profile. “After a severe bout with COVID-19, 4-year-old Stella Martin is leaving UNM Hospital. Stella came into the hospital in April after contracting COVID-19. She spent over 5 months in the Pediatric ICU and arrived in the CTH Acute Service in October,” they shared alongside the clip.
The clip shows people cheering and clapping as a healthcare worker wheels the little one towards the hospital's exit.
Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 8,900 views. Alongside, it has also accumulated tons of comments.
While replying to their own post, the organisation also thanked those who donated iPads while Stella was admitted in the hospital. “We would like to say a special thanks to our community for donating IPads. Thanks to you, Stella was able to stay connected with her family. We celebrate her recovery and the hard work and dedication of our health care team who work tirelessly to help patients like her,” they wrote.
From praising the staff to wishing Stella good luck, people shared various comments.
“Discharge parades will never NOT make me cry! Go Stella!!!” shared a Twitter user. “Congratulations baby girl keep beating this,” commented another.
Did the video leave you emotional too?
