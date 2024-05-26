4-year-old girl taken to hospital after school staff forgot her on bus: 'Lucky to get our child alive'

The workers of a Sharjah school recently forgot a four-year-old girl alone on the bus after she fell asleep. The girl was discovered crying by the bus conductor during the second trip taken by the bus. She was later taken to the hospital for a check-up. The little child was on the bus from 6 to 8:40 am and later became ill. Her mother spoke about the incident in order to warn other parents to be on the lookout for their children and to speak with bus drivers and conductors, as per reports. The girl was found by the conductor when she started crying. (Unsplash)

The child boarded the school bus at around 6 am, but according to the mother, she didn't get to her classroom in time, reported Khaleej Times.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Recounting the harrowing sequence of events, the mother told the news outlet, "At 7:30 am, the conductor called to inform that my child fell asleep, was left behind in the bus, and couldn't reach the classroom. I told him to immediately drop her home, but he didn't. It was only when I called her teacher that she came to know about the incident. We rushed to the school by 8.15 am, but my daughter hadn't reached the classroom or school yet." (Also Read: Six-year-old molested by school senior inside bus in west Delhi)

She further added, "My daughter said her head banged against the front seat. And as she woke up, there were all the big students, i.e., boys and senior students of the second trip. It was only when she started crying that the conductor realised she was left inside and then called me."

The girl arrived at school by 8:40 am, and the school tried to downplay the incident. Following this, the family withdrew the child's admission from the school and complained to the local authorities.

"I can't find the heart to send her to school until she is a bit older to look after herself. I have studied in the same school, but I never expected my daughter to be treated this way. Our trust has been broken. We are lucky to get our child alive; I pray no other parents and child undergo such a miserable situation," said the mother to Khaleej Times.