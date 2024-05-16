5 arrested after video of dog owners, husky being thrashed in Hyderabad went viral
A shocking video went viral on social media that shows a group of people beating a couple and their pet husky with sticks.
A total of five people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pet dog and its owners in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.
A purported video of the incident, which took place in the Madhura Nagar police station area has been shared widely on social media platforms.
D Madhusudhan Reddy, Station House Officer (SHO), Madhura Nagar police station said that a couple alleged that they and their dog, the breed husky, were thrashed by their neighbour identified as one Dhananjay and others.
Also Read: Family, pet dog beaten over dog bite allegations in Hyderabad. Video of shocking incident is viral
Meanwhile, Dhananjay filed a counter complaint with police.
Subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 147, 148, 307 r/w 34 IPC and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Later five individuals involved in the attack were arrested by the police.
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world