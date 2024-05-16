5 arrested after video of dog owners, husky being thrashed in Hyderabad went viral

A total of five people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pet dog and its owners in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. The image shows a group of men beating a couple and their pet dog. (X/@TeluguScribe)

A purported video of the incident, which took place in the Madhura Nagar police station area has been shared widely on social media platforms.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

D Madhusudhan Reddy, Station House Officer (SHO), Madhura Nagar police station said that a couple alleged that they and their dog, the breed husky, were thrashed by their neighbour identified as one Dhananjay and others.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay filed a counter complaint with police.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 147, 148, 307 r/w 34 IPC and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Later five individuals involved in the attack were arrested by the police.