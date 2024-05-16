 5 arrested after video of dog owners, husky being thrashed in Hyderabad went viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
5 arrested after video of dog owners, husky being thrashed in Hyderabad went viral

ANI |
May 16, 2024 04:24 PM IST

A shocking video went viral on social media that shows a group of people beating a couple and their pet husky with sticks.

A total of five people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a pet dog and its owners in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The image shows a group of men beating a couple and their pet dog. (X/@TeluguScribe)
The image shows a group of men beating a couple and their pet dog. (X/@TeluguScribe)

A purported video of the incident, which took place in the Madhura Nagar police station area has been shared widely on social media platforms.

D Madhusudhan Reddy, Station House Officer (SHO), Madhura Nagar police station said that a couple alleged that they and their dog, the breed husky, were thrashed by their neighbour identified as one Dhananjay and others.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay filed a counter complaint with police.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 147, 148, 307 r/w 34 IPC and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Later five individuals involved in the attack were arrested by the police.

