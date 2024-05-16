Family, pet dog beaten over dog bite allegations in Hyderabad. Video of shocking incident is viral

A family in Hyderabad, along with their dog, was thrashed over the pet allegedly attacking a neighbour. As per reports, after the violent altercation, the owner’s family ended up in the hospital. The image shows a group beating a man and his pet dog in Hyderabad. (Screengrab)

X handle Telugu Scribe shared a video of the incident. “Atrocious. The dog, the owner and his wife were attacked for coming into the house. Maduranagar - Srinath's pet dog in Rahmat Nagar went into Dhanunjay's house opposite. A fight broke out between the two and seeing this, Dhanunjay along with his two friends attacked and beat Srinath, Srinath's wife and pet dog with sticks,” the page added.

In the video, a man is seen standing at the side of the road with his pet husky. Within moments, a few men come from the opposite direction. While one snatches the dog’s leash, others push the dog owner to the ground. Immidiety, they start beating him and the dog with sticks. At one point, a woman comes rushing in to save the man, but she also gets beaten up. Two more women come in and stop the attackers. One of them also prevents an attacker from throwing a brick at the dog owner lying on the ground.

(Warning: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised)

How did social media react?

The video has outraged people and prompted many to seek justice for the couple beaten by the group. An individual tagged Hyderabad City Police and urged, "Please take action." The department replied, “Sir, kept in the notice of SHO Madhura Nagar.”

Another added, "Dear @hydcitypolice, I won’t tolerate this and condemn it in a strict manner. The dog cannot be beaten up in the end. This is a serious issue, and I will personally take it up with the courts if no strict action is ensured. We want the follow-up to be posted here," added another.

"Please take serious action," joined a third.

"This is horrible," wrote a fourth.

A journalist also reshared the video on X. While posting the clip, he wrote that police had received complaints and are currently investigating the matter.