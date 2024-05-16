 Family, pet dog beaten over dog bite allegations in Hyderabad. Video of shocking incident is viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Family, pet dog beaten over dog bite allegations in Hyderabad. Video of shocking incident is viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 16, 2024 12:09 PM IST

A video shared on X shows a few men thrashing a dog owner, his family and a pet husky with sticks. The disturbing footage has shocked people.

A family in Hyderabad, along with their dog, was thrashed over the pet allegedly attacking a neighbour. As per reports, after the violent altercation, the owner’s family ended up in the hospital.

The image shows a group beating a man and his pet dog in Hyderabad. (Screengrab)
The image shows a group beating a man and his pet dog in Hyderabad. (Screengrab)

X handle Telugu Scribe shared a video of the incident. “Atrocious. The dog, the owner and his wife were attacked for coming into the house. Maduranagar - Srinath's pet dog in Rahmat Nagar went into Dhanunjay's house opposite. A fight broke out between the two and seeing this, Dhanunjay along with his two friends attacked and beat Srinath, Srinath's wife and pet dog with sticks,” the page added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Dog walker repeatedly hits Golden Retriever inside Gurgaon society lift. Shocking video

In the video, a man is seen standing at the side of the road with his pet husky. Within moments, a few men come from the opposite direction. While one snatches the dog’s leash, others push the dog owner to the ground. Immidiety, they start beating him and the dog with sticks. At one point, a woman comes rushing in to save the man, but she also gets beaten up. Two more women come in and stop the attackers. One of them also prevents an attacker from throwing a brick at the dog owner lying on the ground.

(Warning: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised)

How did social media react?

The video has outraged people and prompted many to seek justice for the couple beaten by the group. An individual tagged Hyderabad City Police and urged, "Please take action." The department replied, “Sir, kept in the notice of SHO Madhura Nagar.”

Another added, "Dear @hydcitypolice, I won’t tolerate this and condemn it in a strict manner. The dog cannot be beaten up in the end. This is a serious issue, and I will personally take it up with the courts if no strict action is ensured. We want the follow-up to be posted here," added another.

"Please take serious action," joined a third.

Also Read: Dog's death in Noida: PETA declares 50k reward for info on culprit

"This is horrible," wrote a fourth.

A journalist also reshared the video on X. While posting the clip, he wrote that police had received complaints and are currently investigating the matter.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Family, pet dog beaten over dog bite allegations in Hyderabad. Video of shocking incident is viral

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On